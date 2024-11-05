Ayşe Rodoslu, a renowned jewelry designer, recently opened a unique boutique in Bodrum called 184 Dereköy. The store showcases her own jewelry designs as well as pieces from other talented artists, creating a vibrant hub for art, creativity and nature-inspired works. In an insightful conversation, Rodoslu shared the story of how this project came to life and its significance for both her and the local artistic community.

Journey to 184 Dereköy

Rodoslu’s journey toward opening 184 Dereköy began with a personal shift during the pandemic. She and her family relocated to Bodrum, specifically to Gümüşlük, and soon realized they were searching for a meaningful space to showcase her designs. “After moving to Gümüşlük, I began searching for a venue to display my jewelry. Dereköy stood out because, unlike many other parts of Bodrum, it has maintained its authentic village and agricultural identity. Many artists live here, creating a special atmosphere,” Rodoslu explained.

A bracelet from designer Ayşe Rodoslu's collection. (Courtesy of Ayşe Rodoslu)

The store is housed in a beautiful stone building that has stood in the village for over 150 years. Rather than modernizing it, Rodoslu chose to restore the building meticulously, preserving its original structure. This commitment to authenticity reflects her dedication to showcasing the beauty of nature and art through her jewelry and other works.

“I wanted 184 Dereköy to be more than just a store; I envisioned it as a space where my personal designs, alongside works from other artists –paintings, sculptures, ceramics and photography – could come together. It has become a genuine meeting point for artists and art lovers,” she added. The store has since become a place for artistic discussions, where Rodoslu hosts conversations with fellow artists. “For me, these moments of artistic exchange are some of the most enjoyable and fulfilling,” she said. Visitors from across Türkiye frequently stop by to explore the artwork and, of course, to shop for Rodoslu’s jewelry.

Nature’s influence

Rodoslu’s passion for nature is evident not only in her jewelry but also in her oil paintings and charcoal works. She believes that art, in all its forms, nurtures the human spirit and profoundly impacts our well-being. "Nature embraces us when we learn to align ourselves with it," she shared. "I’ve always made an effort to live in harmony with nature. Sadly, we face many disturbing issues like overdevelopment and fires, which deeply upset me."

A pair of earrings from designer Ayşe Rodoslu's collection. (Courtesy of Ayşe Rodoslu)

This deep connection to nature has always informed Rodoslu’s artistic philosophy. She explained: “Through my designs and art selections, I try to highlight the beauty and value of nature. My belief is simple; if we want to enjoy life and find happiness, we only need to imitate nature. Bodrum, with its stunning landscape and its connection to the Aegean and the sea, is the perfect place for me to live in close harmony with nature.”

Rodoslu’s latest jewelry collection, titled Gümüşlük, is a vibrant representation of nature’s energy. “Each natural stone has its own spirit,” she said. “The process by which stones are formed in nature takes thousands of years and they have witnessed countless civilizations. Their energy is different for each person – some find strength, others serenity.” The collection combines various stones, colorful and full of life, reflecting the vibrant, hopeful spirit of nature that she holds dear. "I believe anyone who wears a piece from this collection will feel its positive energy," she added.

This collection, inspired directly by the natural beauty of Gümüşlük and Dereköy, is a perfect example of how Rodoslu blends her love for both art and nature into wearable pieces. Each design symbolizes the living, breathing energy of the environment, drawing from the rich landscapes and diversity of the region.