French fashion house Christian Dior's new creative director, Jonathan Anderson, unveiled his first Cruise collection ⁠on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, transforming ⁠the Los Angeles County Museum of Art into a dazzling catwalk that fused high fashion with California culture.

Guests including "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya ​Taylor-Joy, Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino and singer Miley Cyrus ​underscored the ⁠show's Hollywood ties.

For the Cruise collection, Anderson drew on themes of cinema, California's natural landscape and vintage car culture. Guests were seated among classic automobiles as simulated fog drifted across the runway.

Models wear creations from the Christian Dior Cruise 2027 collection show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 13, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Models emerged in looks evoking Hollywood icons such as Marilyn Monroe, Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn, with shimmering, fringed and layered designs, off-the-shoulder silhouettes and accents of ruffled scarves and flowers in bloom.

Blurring the line between runway and stage, Anderson introduced theatrical elements, styling models as actors, directors and artists in a nod to the entertainment industry.

Standout pieces included a sparkly red ⁠cocktail ⁠dress, a shimmering pink trench coat with matching sunglasses, a black-and-grey patterned suit jacket and a button-down shirt and jeans – a range of looks tied to industry archetypes.

A model poses with a car before the Christian Dior Cruise 2027 collection show at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Los Angeles, U.S., May 13, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

In menswear, the focus shifted to sharp geometric shadowing, including grey wool flannels recalling the film noir genre.

Some models wore dramatic feathered hats spelling out "Dior" in large, stylized lettering, adding a playful architectural note.

A buttercup-yellow dress embellished with rosettes ushered in a softer palette, with warm yellows and oranges ⁠inspired by the California poppy, the state flower.

Some models fully embodied the bloom in a gown of layered orange ruffles resembling petals.

The juxtaposition of vintage cars with vibrant, sunlit hues throughout ​the show captured the essence of Los Angeles as a city of contrasts.

Models on the runway at the Dior 2027 Cruise Collection Show held at LACMA, Los Angeles, U.S., May 13, 2026. (Getty Images Photo)

Anderson made ​history in June 2025 when he was appointed Dior's head of creation across all divisions – menswear, womenswear, couture and accessories – becoming the first designer since ⁠Christian ‌Dior to ‌oversee the entire house.

He joined the LVMH-owned label in ⁠April 2025 and debuted his menswear collection just ‌months later, quickly establishing himself as part of a new generation reshaping the luxury industry during ​a prolonged slowdown.

Prior to Dior, ⁠the 41-year-old Northern Irish designer spent 11 years as creative ⁠director of Spanish luxury house Loewe.

Cruise, or resort, collections – presented in addition ⁠to the traditional biannual ​fashion calendar – are often staged in destination locations, allowing brands to link their designs to a specific cultural or geographic narrative.