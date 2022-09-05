As the International Sındırgı Yağcıbedir Flying Carpet Festival got underway for the 22nd time in Türkiye's Balıkesir, audiences were fascinated with the "Yağcıbedir's Fashion Journey."

The fashion show, attended by famous models such as Gizem Özdilli, Ece Gürsel and Simge Tertemiz, was held at the poyum in Cumhuriyet Square.

The clothes adorned with many a Yağcıbedir motif were completed in 11 months by Shepherd Stylist Mustafa Şahin and women working at Sındırgı Akpınar Life Center.

Yağcıbedir is an ancient tradition of carpets with its own unique history, tradition and numerous motifs, rising to popularity especially during the Ottoman Empire.

Fifteen outfits consisting of 60 pieces and decorated with 3,000-year-old Yağcıbedir motifs were presented to the audience.

The fashion show, which was held to contribute to the employment of women, received applause from the audience.

Sındırgı Mayor Ekrem Yavaş told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the fashion show was the best event of the carpet festival they organized.

Yavaş emphasized that the love and effort of the artists were on display.

"This is not machine work. This is handicraft, the color, the pattern everything has a story. If you want to make sense of life, be careful what you wear, eat and drink, it must have a story."

Shepherd Stylist Mustafa Şahin, the designer of the dresses, also stated that they held a beautiful fashion show with a dazzling team.

Şahin stated that Yağcıbedir blended the 3,000-year-old patterns with Ottoman fabric and stated that many artists liked the clothes and they wanted to wear them.