Fashion enthusiasts paused London Fashion Week on Monday to attend the screening of the new documentary series "In Vogue: The 90s," which revisits one of fashion's most influential decades and its impact on mainstream culture.

The six-part series features Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and colleagues reflecting on 1990s fashion trends and the blending of fashion, music and film.

"I remember how creative it was, with models becoming celebrities and fashion entering the mainstream," Wintour told reporters at the screening. "It became a part of culture, which is obviously where we are today."

The 1990s saw the rise of designers like John Galliano and the late Alexander McQueen, Tom Ford's takeover of Gucci and the prominence of supermodels.

In Vogue: The 90s includes appearances from fashion icons like Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Kate Moss, as well as actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Kidman and designers like Ford and Stella McCartney.

"It was the ultimate fashion at its height," designer Harris Reed said. "The shows were performances, the budgets were bigger and everything was more experimental with fewer rules."

The screening coincided with London Fashion Week, the second leg of the Spring-Summer 2025 fashion calendar, which kicked off in New York and continues in Milan and Paris.

The first three episodes of "In Vogue: The 90s" premiered on Disney+ last Friday, with the remaining episodes set to air this Friday.