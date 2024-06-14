In the world of fashion, innovation, new formations and perspectives always take the forefront. Every fashion designer and brand establishes a connection with new generations as long as they follow these innovations, thereby propelling themselves and their brands forward.

Last week, I had the opportunity to visit the new venture of Meltem Meral, which embodies an understanding that fully embraces the current era. A young name who received an education in fashion and established her own fashion brand.

After finishing her studies and obtaining a degree in Business Administration from Koç University, she pursued her passion for fashion, officially launching her own brand in 2018 after refining her skills at Istanbul Fashion Academy (IMA).

"Did you always have a curiosity about fashion?" I asked Meral this week as we met in her concept store in Bebek.

Meral, with a very calm and warm tone, tells me: "There was no one in my family who worked professionally in textiles or fashion. But my fascination with design began at a very young age. I believe my grandmother had a significant influence on this. Many of my memories from my early childhood revolve around watching my grandmother produce things with a sewing machine in admiration. By watching her, I learned to sew and use a machine at a very young age. During my middle and high school years, I started redesigning or interpreting many items I bought or had in my closet for a long time in different ways. I had already started practicing upcycling, which is very popular now, without realizing it at that age and I started to enjoy it."

"And it was also the influence of objects adorned with crystal stones made by my grandmother that began to attract me to anything with the sparkle of stones. Designing bags from those crystal stones became one of my biggest hobbies at that time. In short, my childhood was spent in a very colorful house with handcrafts, sewing, crystals and beads. This situation also led to my curiosity about fashion in later years and influenced my current collections," she continued.

Her words can be seen in the pieces of her latest collection. Meral designs highly ambitious evening dresses, evening gowns and cocktail dresses adorned with the sparkle of stones and handcrafted under the roof of her brand, Bebek 25.

She tells me that she has been interested in embroidery, knitting and beadwork since the age of 14, just like the women in her family. Talking about her brand and the brand process, the young designer expresses her passion for creating with her own hands.

"Since my childhood, I have greatly enjoyed making things with my own hands. Sometimes, I lose myself for hours in places where all the stones and beads are sold in the Grand Bazaar. I believe that every corner of the city we live in is very inspiring; when I enter the Grand Bazaar, I am very affected by the energy, colors and feelings given by the stones," she explained.

"I have been trying to convey these details that have been ingrained in my consciousness since childhood to the people I share the same feelings with under the roof of my own fashion brand for five years now. I believe that success is possible to the extent that a person can express themselves. And for five years, I have been experiencing the happiness of being able to convey my design language and story. Sustainability has always been an area of interest for me; the great damage caused by fast consumption in the fashion industry made me question what could be done in this regard," she added.

She elaborates further, stating: "I think preparing a collection consisting mainly of haute couture pieces as a designer supports me in this regard. There is no obligation to prepare many sub-collections for different seasons in the chosen field and when we add timelessness to the designs, you can easily wear a couture dress you wore in spring during the winter months.

"Couture gives designers the freedom not to be bound by the season, thus providing the opportunity to create unlimited designs. I also prepare a collection that will not lose its relevance throughout the year by considering trends in my designs, which supports my belief in sustainability.

"Of course, there are trends. Certain common points intersect in the world of design from time to time. However, what is important is to create a difference that can express oneself at this intersection of trends. Design is a language, and I believe everyone should have their own language. I think someone who uses someone else's language cannot express themselves and therefore cannot be successful in the long run."

Continuing her thoughts, she added: "I am trying to express myself in my designs as well. I have a language that appeals to free-spirited women outside of standards and impositions. I have a more rebellious and daring nature that does not like to be within the molds and paths everyone walks and I love to express this through my designs. Breaking the heavy perception of couture and being able to combine stones, beads and sequins in a fun, young and dynamic way gives me great pleasure. For these reasons, it makes me very happy when people can distinguish my designs from many and understand that they belong to me. This is very important for a designer."

My final question to Meral is about her new initiative, Bebek 25 Community, where she gathers young fashion designers and fashion brands like herself under one roof. This concept store consists of about 40 brands and designers offering a selection of artworks, home decor pieces, jewelry, accessories and bold pieces from different brands.

Meral elaborated on her venture: "As a designer, I'm acutely aware of the hurdles young designers face in connecting with consumers. Recent attempts to consolidate Turkish designers under one roof have grappled with challenges like surplus products, design discrepancies and economic constraints. Yet, I persist in my firm belief in the power of unity. We've carefully assembled a remarkable collection showcasing top-tier brands and designers, catering to all wardrobe requirements. Our approach ensures durability and ongoing innovation and nurtures a community spirit through a variety of events.

Expanding on her mission, she explained: "In collaboration with a proficient team, I underscore the significance of support, collaboration and domain expertise. Our store will serve as a platform showcasing excellence across various domains."

As she concluded her thoughts, she reflected on her journey: "Starting with knitting scarves and hats alongside my grandmother, I realized the efficiency of our efforts. This inspired me to organize a project involving the women in my family, matching our knitted goods with students in need. Our collective aim is to address needs together, to be stronger and more impactful as a united front. In essence, my aspiration to launch this store as a designer mirrors that of a child knitting scarves to lend a helping hand."