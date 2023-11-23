On a rainy, cold, overcast day in Istanbul, I walk through the bustling hotel toward a grand meeting room. It’s a day, as dark as night, but as I step inside, I am immediately attracted by a sea of lights.

The entrance to the cinema hall feels like an art exhibition, filled with exclusive jewelry that would attract any woman. We’re here for a special event organized by the famous luxury jewelry brand Bvlgari, founded by Greek-born Sotirios Voulgaris in 1884. Everything here is well prepared with the sensitivity of an art gallery. Among these shining jewels, some are one-of-a-kind pieces worth millions. We stroll through the jewelry like we’re visiting an exhibition, learning about the designs, the stories behind the pieces and the gemstones they feature.

We make our way to the screening of “Inside The Dream,” a documentary produced by Terminal9 Studios and directed by Matthieu Menu, created exclusively for Bvlgari. The documentary narrates the journey from the moment Bvlgari’s Jewelry Creative Director, Lucia Silvestri, acquires a precious gemstone to transforming that stone into a valuable piece of jewelry.

For the first time, the secrets and enchantment behind the creation of Bvlgari’s High Jewelry collections are brought to the screen. The allure of the jewelry is one thing, but the storytelling and artistic achievement of the documentary add another layer of enchantment. However, it’s Silvestri herself, the central figure throughout the entire collection, who leaves the strongest impression.

A necklace by Bvlgari, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo courtesy of Bvlgari Istanbul)

Bvlgari’s creative director was among the audience who watched the documentary with us before delivering a brief speech. It’s evident from her expressions and the gleam in her eyes that she is deeply moved and touched by what she has just witnessed.

Silvestri, who learned her craft directly from the Bvlgari family, has made a remarkable journey in a male-dominated industry over the years.

Her strength, determination and feminine finesse are remarkable. After the documentary screening, I took photos with Silvestri and engaged in a brief conversation.

“How did you like the documentary?” she asks me. It’s impossible to convey the excitement, curiosity and enthusiasm in her voice. The documentary highlights the male-dominated nature of the jewelry world, and I’m curious about it, so I ask her. Wasn’t survival challenging in such a competitive world as a young woman? Silvestri responds: “When people think of jewelry, they usually think of women. Jewelry and women are often synonymous. However, the jewelry world, like many other industries, is predominantly male-dominated. For a woman to succeed in such an environment, she needs a significant background, expertise, technical knowledge and a high level of determination.”

She also added: “I must admit, it wasn’t easy to establish myself in this field. I worked hard to gain trust and respect to earn my position. I worked tirelessly with passion and determination to achieve my goals and worked very hard for that purpose.”

“I started working for Bvlgari when I was 18 years old. To be honest, it was purely by chance. I was studying biology and applied for a temporary job opening to replace an employee on maternity leave. I was very young and deeply impressed by the world of gemstones and jewelry. The Bvlgari brothers saw my determination, curiosity and ability to work harmoniously with gemstones. I was comfortable experimenting with different color combinations. They supported me, guided me and taught me a lot.”

Bvlgari has gained significant popularity in Türkiye in recent years, with the presence of a Turkish brand ambassador and frequent visits by top executives, indicating substantial investments in the country. I’m curious about Silvestri’s thoughts on Türkiye and Turkish customers.

Bvlgari's Jewelry Creative Director Lucia Silvestri (L) and Idil Demirel, Istanbul, Türkiye. (Photo by Idil Demirel)

“In truth, the general eclectic and culturally rich energy of Türkiye reminds me of Rome. I particularly love the richness of the local music. The country has spices, scents and an alluring atmosphere. It’s a highly inspiring place for me. Istanbul, in particular, has been a great source of inspiration for me for years. Its architecture is mesmerizing, and it’s impossible not to be inspired. Just like in Roman architecture, Istanbul is filled with domes and the dome form is a constant source of inspiration for my designs. I frequently incorporate this inspiration into my work,” she said.

She is the creative director of one of the world’s largest jewelry firms. Could she, as a woman, ever become weary of jewelry, viewing it only as a job and losing that feminine fascination?

“Oh, no, certainly not,” she replies. “Yes, this is my job but also my greatest passion. I love change and enjoy combining different elements with an experimental perspective. For example, I love wearing many bracelets and rings with various styles simultaneously. Instead of wearing a single necklace, I prefer combining various types of pieces. I can wear a long chain, a choker and a pendant all at once. The important thing is that there’s harmony among them.”

Before she departs, I ask if she has a favorite gemstone. Silvestri smiles and says: “The first necklace I ever made, from purchasing the stone to designing it and ultimately selling it, was a sapphire necklace. It was crafted from blue and yellow sapphires. Sapphire holds a special place in my heart. I can confidently say that sapphire is my favorite gemstone. It reflects different facets of my personality with its various colors, just as I have different facets to my personality. That’s why this gemstone feels particularly special to me.”