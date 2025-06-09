In the fashion world, sometimes you need to step out of your daily routine to feel inspired again. That’s exactly what I did – a short trip from London to Paris, but it felt like entering another world. A world where elegance lives in every corner and style seems to float in the air.

Historic building of Hotel Plaza Athenee, Paris, France, June 1, 2025. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

I took the Eurostar from St. Pancras – only a two-hour journey, yet it felt like traveling back to the roots of couture. As soon as I arrived at Gare du Nord, I headed straight to Le Marais. Chic, artistic and full of character, this district never disappoints. It’s not just about what you wear in Paris; it’s about how you carry yourself. The Parisians have mastered the art of understated luxury.

A historic Parisian building, Paris, France, June 1, 2025. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

I wandered through the cobbled streets of Le Marais, stopped for coffee and a warm croissant in a tiny cafe and lost track of time admiring the shimmering Seine. I allowed the city to guide me with only a small bag and no plans. One afternoon, I sat beneath the Eiffel Tower with a cup of coffee; another evening, I strolled through Montmartre, where artists still sketch passersby in the square.

A table set with coffee and a croissant at a cafe in Paris, France, June 1, 2025. (Photo by Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

It wasn’t about checking off landmarks – it was about the mood, the pace, the quiet joy of being somewhere beautiful.

Travel doesn’t always have to be grand. Sometimes, the most memorable moments come from little escapes like this, where your mind rests, your heart feels full, and the world looks more poetic. Paris isn’t just a city – it’s a muse. And sometimes, that’s exactly what a designer or style lover needs.

Fashion lover’s guide

Palais Galliera

A must-visit museum dedicated entirely to the history of fashion and style. Check the current exhibitions –they often feature legendary designers like Chanel, Dior, or Alaia. Right now, you can explore fashion in motion, from 18th-century sporting attire to modern streetwear.

Fondation Azzedine Alaia

Located in the Marais, this hidden gem is a tribute to Alaia’s minimalist mastery. It often hosts intimate exhibitions in a beautiful courtyard setting.

Rue Saint-Honore

Luxury shopping heaven. Discover concept stores like NOSE (Colette’s spiritual successor) or visit iconic flagships such as Chanel’s original boutique at 31 Rue Cambon.

Galeries Lafayette Haussmann

The ultimate Parisian department store for fashion, accessories and shoes – with a breathtaking rooftop view of the city. (Don’t miss the rooftop!)

Le Bon Marche

More curated and chic than touristy, this Left Bank department store blends fashion, art and design beautifully.

The famous department store Le Bon Marche, Paris, France, Oct. 1, 2023. (Shutterstock Photo)

Dior Galerie

Recently reopened, this is Dior’s temple – a breathtaking exhibition space inside their legendary HQ. Magical for any fashion enthusiast.

Crowd queuing outside Dior Paris 30 Montaigne, La Galerie Dior, Paris, France, Dec. 12, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

Musee Yves Saint Laurent

Step inside the former haute couture house of YSL. See his original studio and admire iconic designs up close.

Chanel

Even if you’re not shopping, just standing on the staircase where Coco Chanel watched her shows is a moment of fashion history.

Cafe de Flore

For prime fashion people-watching. Models, editors and designers often stop here during Fashion Week or between fittings.

Facade of the famous Café de Flore on Boulevard Saint-Germain, Paris, France. (Shutterstock Photo)

Marche aux Puces de Saint-Ouen

Perfect for vintage treasure hunting. You might discover forgotten couture pieces, antique textiles, or a spark of inspiration.