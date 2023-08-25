In recent times, one of the most beautiful developments in the Turkish design scene has been the emergence of fashion designers who draw inspiration not only from their geographical origins but also from their cities and cultural backgrounds. Young designers are increasingly integrating their Western-inspired, ambitious fashion education with their cultural heritage, resulting in captivating collections.

In this spring-summer collection, one name that truly stands out in this aspect is designer Tuğba Atasoy. Founding the textile brand "Tuğba Atasoy" in 2011, the designer produces both couture and ready-to-wear collections under this label. In her recent collection, she showcased delicate designs that celebrate her Black Sea heritage.

Born in 1986, Atasoy is a graduate of Yeditepe University's Fashion Textile and Design Department. Her meticulousness and dedication are evident as she graduated at the top of her class. "I come from a ship-owning family, a family from the Black Sea region to be precise. Traditionally, in our family, once children complete their education, they are expected to work in the family business. However, I chose a different path. Toward the end of my high school years, I felt a stronger connection to design. Fueled by my drawing talent and curiosity, I decided to pursue an education in fashion design," says Atasoy.

She explains that while her family was initially surprised by her choice of career, they are now proud of her journey and accomplishments. "The crochet pieces in my recent collection are entirely handcrafted. My mother actually created the initial samples. Subsequently, I collaborated with various schools that teach handicrafts to expand the range of designs. Right from my first collection, my mother has always contributed her delicate touches. However, I never based an entire collection solely on lace and crochet. Instead, I combined my romantic, occasionally masculine designs with these handicrafts, infusing them with a more feminine touch. At this point, my mother even asks if there's anything she can contribute to the new collection. She takes pride in supporting me, my profession and my career journey, as well as in showcasing our heritage from a modern perspective," she explains.

Atasoy is delighted to bring together modern design and women who support an art form through their handmade crafts, striving to sustain their local economies. She also believes that this entire cultural heritage, handcraft tradition and design language are at the core of the sustainable fashion concept that the world is striving to embrace. "I still enjoy wearing a well-made jacket handed down from my father, made from quality fabric by a skilled tailor. I'm happy to wear my mother's silk blouses, carrying the legacy of the women in my family from previous generations. I feel that when I wear pieces passed down to me, I express myself better. Dressing is a form of expression, and the uniqueness of what we wear is an indicator of how unique we are as individuals," she said.

Whenever I wear an old family piece, people often ask me where I bought it. It's because that uniqueness captures people's attention. This is also aligned with the sustainability concept that the fashion industry has been striving to capture. If you think about it, we can wear a good jacket, shirt, or dress for generations. Each handcrafted piece is so special and beautiful that it commands a great deal of respect for the craftsmanship. This is precisely why a piece with such a touch creates a stronger connection, making it last in the wardrobe for many years," she continued.

A crochet design by Tuğba Atasoy. (Photo courtesy of Tuğba Atasoy)

After completing her undergraduate degree, Atasoy pursued a master's in graphic design, giving her a broader perspective. She is well aware of the challenges young designers face. "Let's face it, I couldn't have established my own brand in 2011 without the support of my family. But what followed was my hard work and effort. Within a few years, my brand had turned self-sustaining and viable. Ever since I launched my first showroom in Nişantaşı, the most significant challenge I've been acutely aware of, as a designer, is our creative minds. This enables us to design new pieces each season. We bring new collections to life with our imagination. But while dealing with all this, we also need to maintain our connection to the economic aspect of the business. That requires an entirely different mindset, and a different expertise, to be honest. For a brand to survive economically, it needs a solid business plan, a well-balanced income-expense structure, effective advertising and PR efforts, and a robust business plan," she explained. Naturally, handling all of this alone wasn't easy, especially as a young designer. But over the years, she gradually learned to manage this system effectively.

So how does this young designer define herself?

"I'm essentially an innovator, and that word describes me accurately. In this sense, I have a style that seeks to capture the present. Understanding the spirit of the time also brings me immense joy. I'm a simple person at heart. I can say that I'm hardworking, and my work is a priority in my life. I work tirelessly and derive great pleasure from it. Standing on my own two feet, showcasing the power of women, and feeling that women can do anything on their own, all of these make me happy. Even the possibility of being an example or inspiration to women is an honor; I hope I can achieve that. We need role models to increase women's employment and empower them in society," she said.

As a fashion designer who also offers style consulting, how does Atasoy perceive dressing, style, trends, and our relationship with brands?

"Sometimes we make mistakes when dressing. Dressing well is not just about wearing exquisite designs. It's about choosing what suits you best, what will make you feel your best, and what resonates with you personally. You might wear a stunning design, but if it doesn't align with your style, the outfit may look great but won't harmonize with you. Style is about the harmony of design, attitude, accessories, hair and makeup. It's about a woman feeling fantastic and radiating her essence. A woman who feels good about herself shines like a beacon of light. Hence, the real key is to find your own style, dress according to your physical attributes, and feel good about yourself," she remarked.