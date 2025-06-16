This past week felt different – rich, unexpected and inspiring. I found myself finally meeting people whose names I’d heard for years but had never crossed paths with. One of those names was Serli Keçoğlu, the woman behind the fashion brand "Closh." If you’ve ever wandered through Istanbul’s stylish Nişantaşı district, you’ve likely seen Closh’s boutique or at least passed by it without knowing the creative force behind it. And who could forget that iconic sheer-detailed sweater worn by Beren Saat’s Bihter in "Aşk-ı Memnu" ("Forbidden Love"), a look that marked an entire era of Turkish television?

Closh has been quietly shaping the local fashion landscape for nearly two decades. And yet, its designer remained something of a mystery – until now. I heard about Keçoğlu from a friend in media who spoke not only of her design talent but of her philosophy: a commitment to quality, craftsmanship and a deeply rooted understanding of couture. They mentioned how she drew inspiration from the golden age of fashion houses like Chanel and Dior – not in aesthetic alone, but in the way they once offered personalized service to each client. It was this mix of reverence and relevance that made me want to meet her.

Although her beloved boutique on Atiye Street closed during the pandemic, Keçoğlu now operates out of a tranquil, light-filled showroom on Abdi Ipekçi Street. Stepping inside feels like entering a space that exists outside of time – peaceful, minimal, yet full of creative energy. Keçoğlu herself is much the same. With a calm presence and quiet confidence, she began telling me the story of how it all started.

She was just 24 years old when she and her business partner opened Closh, supported in part by her partner’s father. Both were studying design at different universities, and for Keçoğlu, the path into fashion seemed natural. “The women in my family were seamstresses for generations,” she told me, “so you could say we started out as a kind of family business.”

Over time, her journey diverged from her original partner’s, but her commitment never wavered. She built a small, tight-knit team, working closely with her mother and aunt. “I’ve always been obsessed with craftsmanship,” she said. “Even back then, I was asking: Who makes the best patterns? Where do the best fabrics come from? How do I make a jacket fit just right?”

Serli Keçoğlu, founder of Closh, poses for a photo. (Courtesy of İdil Demirel)

That perfectionism has endured, becoming the backbone of her brand. So too has the sense of family. “I see the people I work with more than I see my husband or my child,” she said with a smile. “There’s real respect here – real care. And I believe when you treat people that way, it comes back to you.”

Unlike many in the fast-paced world of fashion, Keçoğlu’s team has stayed remarkably consistent. “Good artisans come and go in this industry,” she said. “But not with us. We’ve held on to shared values, and I think that’s what’s kept us alive – especially during hard times like the pandemic.”

"Closh" weathered that storm by converting its atelier into a hybrid workshop and store, allowing the team to keep working while the rest of the world paused. “We don’t do this just for profit,” she told me. “Our perspective is different.”

That perspective is deeply rooted in sustainability, not just as a trend, but as a way of life. Keçoğlu believes in creating clothes that last, that can be passed from generation to generation. For her, fashion isn’t about constant reinvention; it’s about refinement. “The skirts we sew today existed 100 years ago,” she said. “None of us are inventing something entirely new. We just execute it beautifully.”

Growing up in an Istanbul family with seven or eight generations of history, she was surrounded by elegance. “For my family, dressing well wasn’t a luxury, it was part of life, part of culture. I was raised among women who sourced fabrics from abroad and had clothes custom-made by the city’s best tailors. That world shaped me.”

Even though she studied design formally, Keçoğlu made a deliberate choice not to chase the spotlight of fashion weeks or major runway shows. “That path didn’t feel like me,” she said. “I wanted something closer to the culture I came from. My brand was one of my youthful dreams. I started with couture and I’ve stayed there.”

Every piece she creates begins as a hand-drawn sketch. She doesn’t rush the process. “I start with an idea, sketch it out, and refine until I reach the design I want.” Her inspiration often comes from the wardrobes of elegant Istanbul women from the past – refined, graceful and timeless.

It’s no surprise, then, that she looks to early 20th-century couture as her north star. “I try to model what Chanel and Dior offered in those early years,” she said. “That kind of personal, meticulous service, that’s what I believe in.”