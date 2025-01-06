Fasten your seatbelts, fashion fans! With some of Hollywood's most fashion-forward stars up for awards this year, it will be an eventful season. And the Golden Globes gets it all started, with stars (and their stylists) marking their territory at one of Hollywood's splashiest events. Big this year: lots of sparkle and shine and a return to old-school red carpet glamour. Also, long opera gloves.

Here are some of the looks catching attention Sunday at the Golden Globes.

She didn't wear pink, the favored color of Glinda the Good. But "Wicked” star Grande evoked another Ozian color – yellow (of the yellow brick road, of course) in Givenchy haute couture. The gown was made of pale silk with a hand-beaded bodice, a vintage 1966 gown from what the designer calls the Audrey Hepburn era of Givenchy. She wore a Swarovski choker and white opera gloves.

Ariana Grande arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Jan. 5, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Few red-carpet arrivals were more anticipated than that of Mikey Madison, the breakout "Anora” star who's been making waves in the fashion world, too, this season. Madison wore a shiny gold, strapless column gown from Bottega Veneta, emphasizing her much-discussed fashion transformation into classic movie-star glamour.

Actor Blanchett looked like an awards statue come to life in a glistening gold gown with a ruched top by Louis Vuitton – one that she also wore at the Cannes Film Festival. New gold stones were added to the gown, designed by Nicholas Ghesquiere, to freshen the look.

Cate Blanchett arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Jan. 5, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Where Blanchett glistened in gold, Kidman sparkled in silver in a daring, one-shoulder backless Balenciaga gown. The "Babygirl” star polished off the look with a chic, voluminous half-ponytail.

Actor-comedian Wong wasn’t easy to miss on the carpet: She wore a cascading gown of bright fire-engine red tulle. The grand Balenciaga number was accessorized with a satin belt and glamorous black spandex opera gloves, almost up to the shoulder.

Ali Wong, winner of the Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television award for “Single Lady,” poses in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Jan. 5, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The director of "Don’t Blink Twice” went traditional with a black velvet Saint Laurent gown featuring a plunging neckline and a sweet pastel pink silk bow around her waist. She was a favorite of Kevin Huynh, InStyle’s fashion director, who said he loved how she "channeled old-school Hollywood glamour.”

Globes host Nikki Glaser zeroed right in on Chalamet, one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, in her monologue, telling him: "You have the most gorgeous eyelashes on your upper lip.” As for the clothes on his body, Chalamet went more traditional than other recent trips to the carpet, wearing a sleek Tom Ford black suit with an embellished jacket, a white shirt, and a blue scarf tossed around his neck (or was it a tie?) No wool beanie like in the Dylan-inspired look he wore to the New York premiere of his film, "A Complete Unknown.”

Nikki Glaser attends the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Jan. 5, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Timothee Chalamet arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Jan. 5, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Edebiri has been a bright spot on many recently on the red carpet. This time, she went in an unusual direction: menswear. Working with designer Jonathan Anderson at the label Loewe, Edebiri decided to channel Julia Roberts' memorable Golden Globe attire at the 1990 show – a big, boxy gray suit. Edebiri added a brilliant gold leaf necklace, resembling a long necktie, to the mix.

One surefire red-carpet star is "Sing Sing” actor Colman Domingo, who consistently wows with his appearances. These Globes were no exception. His Valentino ensemble included a voluminous, ever-stylish silk bow tie in black and white and a polka dot shirt.

Colman Domingo attends the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Jan. 5, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

The "Wicked” actor continued her season-long fashion show in a black embellished dress by Louis Vuitton, choosing not to wear green this time. But it was her remarkably detailed nail art, a hallmark of Erivo's style, that got a lot of attention, too, including her admission on E! News that it had taken her manicurist five hours to create the day's artwork.

Those opera gloves are really a thing this year: Also wearing them was actor Washington, who sported a neon pink silk taffeta gown, also from Balenciaga, with a train – the combo providing "a bit of edgy glamour," Huynh said.

Jolie was part of the evening's glamour contingent, wearing a glistening Alexander McQueen gown of intertwining metallic colors in a branchlike pattern. Her daughter, Zahara, dressed to coordinate with her mom, with a similar pattern on her long white dress. Huynh said it was one of his favorite looks because while Jolie is often known to wear simple, sleek gowns, "this dazzling, heavily embellished McQueen look made her every bit the silver screen siren.”

Williams, of "Abbott Elementary,” is never safe or dull on the carpet. On Sunday, he sported a gray pinstripe suit with a cropped, double-breasted jacket with dramatic shoulder pads and a bare chest peeking out over loose trousers.

WIlliams’ colleague, "Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Bronson, looked sleek in a heavily embellished custom Roberto Cavalli gown. Huynh called the color chocolate brown "the color of the season.”

Powell eschewed the tie and instead channeled casual glamour in an open-necked brown shirt and black velvet jacket by Giorgio Armani. Looks like Powell's "are proving that best-dressed lists aren’t just for actresses,” Huynh said.

Glen Powell attends the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Jan. 5, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

It's been the year of celeb lookalike contests. Max Braunstein won a Powell lookalike contest. Miles Mitchell won a Chalamet event. And so they both ended up at the Globes. Their key fashion accessory: Signs that read, "I won a lookalike contest and now I'm at the Golden Globes.”