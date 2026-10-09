Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane. First, think back to 2020, when the pandemic began affecting the world. Then remember how it kept us largely confined to our homes until late 2022, distancing us from the normal lives we once knew. During that period, most of us spent our money on little more than the essentials, with much of our time spent at home.

I’m sure you know exactly what I mean. After spending months in tracksuits during the pandemic, we threw ourselves into shopping and enthusiastically embraced multiple fashion trends at once as soon as life began returning to normal.

Era of plain outfits is over

Starting with the summer 2022 season, we began wearing just about everything we could get our hands on, layering pieces and mixing styles without worrying about the boundaries between day and night, classic and sporty, or casual and partywear. The fashion world eventually introduced trends such as “old money” and “clean girl” to help us hit the reset button on our wardrobes.

After two years of experimenting with every fashion craze imaginable, these trends, which entered our lives around two years ago, taught us to simplify again, embrace earthy tones and put together understated, coordinated outfits. Admit it: We practically had to relearn how to dress, or at least remind ourselves which colors work well together.

Now, after a period of simple and cohesive outfits, it is time to gradually rediscover our individuality and personal tastes. At least, that is the direction the fashion world has chosen for the fall-winter season. And the trend that will allow us to do so with the least restraint is, of course, maximalism.

Portrait of a stylish woman wearing a timeless blazer and shirt, embodying the elegance of classic and preppy fashion. (Shutterstock Photo)

Even simplicity comes at a price

In short, the “clean girl” aesthetic and its endless obsession with beige, which dominated our lifestyles, wardrobes and homes for years, are giving way to color. Through this bold trend, fashion enthusiasts are expressing their exhaustion with the pressure to achieve unattainable perfection and the monotony of uniform styles. As a result, they are reclaiming their freedom of self-expression.

For a long time, the fashion world remained comfortably within the boundaries of simplicity, neutral colors and the “less is more” philosophy. However, this trend also reflected the profound impact of the global economic crisis that took hold after the pandemic, affecting the fashion industry along with almost every other sector.

The “old money” and “clean girl” movements drew huge followings with their emphasis on flawless skin, perfectly slicked-back buns and capsule wardrobes made up almost entirely of beige tones. Yet this seemingly effortless perfection was little more than an illusion that placed consumers under a subtle form of pressure.

Achieving that understated look properly also required spending considerable amounts of money. Every piece had to complement the others, the overall look had to remain consistent and color combinations had to be carefully considered. Keeping up with these expectations became a challenge for many of us.

Combined with the minimalist aesthetic, this period also coincided with the rise of “sad beige,” when living spaces came to be dominated by gray, beige and cream. Eventually, the combination of these trends sparked an inevitable consumer backlash.

Search trends reflect the shift

Figures and industry reports point to a significant market shift toward maximalism. According to a 2025-2026 report by a research platform, the volume of conversations around “quiet luxury” and “minimalism” in beauty and fashion has declined noticeably.

Consumers are increasingly complaining that the same makeup techniques, clothing styles and interior design choices are making everyone look alike. These frustrations have helped bring “dopamine dressing” and expression-driven beauty to the forefront of social media conversations.

Search engines and inspiration platforms also appear to support the trend. Pinterest Predicts reports have recorded year-over-year increases of more than 200% in searches for “eclectic maximalism” and “vintage maximalism.”

Trends worth investing in

’80s and ’90s power dressing: Sharp silhouettes are making a comeback, featuring pinstriped fabrics, structured tailoring, figure-hugging cuts and darker shades. Think elegant, sexy and unapologetically powerful.

Dark bohemian style: Boho fashion continues its comeback with a darker, moodier twist. Ruffles, lace, flowing silhouettes, leather, rich textures and dramatic maxi dresses create a romantic aesthetic with a subtle gothic edge.

Relaxed preppy style: Traditional preppy fashion is getting a more relaxed and personal update. Polo shirts, blazers, collegiate stripes, knitwear, loafers and sporty influences are being mixed freely rather than following the conventional rules of school-uniform dressing.