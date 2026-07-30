Some brands born in Türkiye gradually grow beyond the country's borders, earning international recognition while staying true to their roots. Mehry Mu is one of them.

Founded in 2010 by designer Güneş Mutlu Mavituncalılar, the Istanbul-based handbag label has built its identity around local craftsmanship, contemporary design and traditional motifs. After years in its flagship boutique in Bebek, the brand recently relocated to Çukurcuma, where its new space reflects an even stronger focus on craftsmanship and personalization.

On a quiet morning in the neighborhood, where the designer also works alongside the artisan who supplies the brand's signature leather, we met to discuss the story behind one of Türkiye's most recognizable luxury accessories brands.

Drawing inspiration from Anatolia while championing disappearing crafts, Mehry Mu has become one of the labels that helped redefine perceptions of Turkish fashion. Long before supporting local luxury became part of a wider conversation, the brand demonstrated that handcrafted handbags with compelling stories could stand alongside established international names.

After graduating from Robert College, Mavituncalılar studied psychology in the United States before deciding to return to Türkiye and pursue a completely different path. Rather than continuing in psychology, she founded Mehry Mu with the aim of preserving Istanbul's centuries-old leather craftsmanship through contemporary design.

Her philosophy has always centered on what she calls "accessible luxury." Rather than defining luxury solely through exclusivity or price, she believes it lies in the experience of owning something thoughtfully made, desirable and meaningful. That idea continues to shape both the brand and its collections.

The name itself reflects a personal story. Mavituncalılar says she has long felt drawn to Persian culture, leading her to choose "Mehry," meaning sunlight in Persian, while "Mu" comes from the first two letters of her surname.

From the beginning, her ambition was to create handbags that blended Eastern and Western influences while capturing the timeless appeal of vintage treasures. She envisioned designs that felt familiar without becoming nostalgic – pieces that looked as though they had always existed yet still felt entirely contemporary.

Many of the ideas that eventually defined Mehry Mu, she says, arrived almost unexpectedly. Signature elements such as the Hand of Fatima motif, woven cane textures, embroidered burlap fabrics and ikat-lined interiors all emerged through moments of inspiration before being transformed into commercially successful collections.

Over the years, Mehry Mu has introduced countless handbag designs. Today, however, the brand's focus has shifted toward personalization through its Cosima tote bag.

Customers are invited to design a bag that reflects their own identity, choosing everything from its size and leather color to decorative symbols and vertically arranged motifs inspired by ancient hieroglyphics. The result is a piece that feels uniquely personal rather than simply purchased – perhaps one reason many owners find it difficult to replace.

As Mavituncalılar walks through the collection inside her atelier, her enthusiasm is impossible to miss. She speaks with as much passion about the material itself as she does about the finished product.

The leather used in the Cosima collection traces its origins back to ancient Bergama, where parchment was first developed as a more durable alternative to papyrus. Mehry Mu uses a refined version of this centuries-old material, traditionally produced from goat or lamb skin without chemicals. The leather is soaked in lime solution and carefully scraped by hand before being adapted into a softer, thinner and more flexible form suitable for handbags.

The finished material retains its organic texture while becoming remarkably lightweight and durable. Soft enough to fold and move naturally with its owner, it is designed to accompany everyday life without sacrificing elegance.

Since launching Mehry Mu more than 15 years ago, Mavituncalılar has watched the fashion industry undergo dramatic transformation. The rise of e-commerce, social media, influencer marketing and shifting consumer habits has fundamentally reshaped the business, with the pandemic accelerating many of those changes.

"Mehry Mu has evolved every two or three years," she said. "Each stage has allowed the brand to grow into what it is today."