Do you remember the enchanting allure of "In the Mood for Love," which appeared on Turkish screens in 2001 despite being crafted in 2000? Its compelling storyline and evocative aesthetics left an indelible mark on the world of cinema, sparking creative inspiration that transcended the boundaries of time and space. Nearly a decade later, this profound influence culminated in the establishment of a Turkish brand, aptly named In the Mood for Love.

When you visit the brand's website, you're greeted with these lines: "We are a mindset. Love is our heartbeat, our main attraction, and the value system behind every collection piece you will discover here. It is designed to seduce, elevate you, and make you feel your best self. The ethos of In The Mood For Love is that every day should be a celebration." These lines beautifully encapsulate the brand, which recently opened its showroom in Nişantaşı.

The founders of the brand, Rezzan Benardete and Banu Bora, have an inspiring story. It's the tale of two women from different backgrounds who inspired each other and embarked on a shared project.

As soon as you step into their showroom, curated with attention, you feel at home. Every color, object and detail is carefully chosen, thanks in part to Benardete's expertise in interior design.

I sat down with Bora in the showroom. She's not only the founder but also the creative director of the brand. Bora's career in the fashion world is marked by numerous successes. She explained: "Every designer wants their collections to be at significant points in the world. Every designer wants their designs to be on people who attract attention with their style, be liked and sold. Naturally, I wanted this with the brand I established..."

She continued: "I have a disposition that prefers not to be in the spotlight but to work, produce and be talked about for the work I do. I think about what maximum I can give each day. I believe, and some doors open in return. My ex-husband was also an interior designer. They were doing joint projects with Rezzan. And I was witnessing how the change in the house changed everything about the family, especially their clothing."

"The perfect match for that concept was sequin pajamas. We started with this idea. And that first collection received great acclaim. As requests started coming from global buyers in a short time, the story evolved into a complete women's brand." she added.

Describing her brand, Bora said: "In The Mood For Love is a brand that is strong, stands on its own feet, is humorous, embraces the power of femininity while living life to the fullest and believes in the power of love in every aspect of life."

The new collection brings along a revolutionary concept: day and night sequins. This emphasis on versatility is part of the brand's DNA. Pastel tones stand out in the daytime sequins, adding sparkle to everyday wear.

Daytime sequins redefine casual chicness, offering a noticeable change with shortened sleeves and linen linings. These bold sequin silhouettes are combined with jeans and linen, successfully merging the most daring with the most natural.