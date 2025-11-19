The Consulate General of India in Istanbul introduced its upcoming cultural program "Woven Legacies" at a press briefing held on Monday, bringing together diplomats, industry experts and members of the media for a first look at the exhibition and seminar planned for later this month.

At the gathering hosted at the consulate's headquarters, officials and curator Serra Oruç outlined the aims and scope of the initiative, which will run on Nov. 27-29, 2025. Organizers said the project seeks to highlight the depth of India’s textile heritage and its continuing influence on contemporary global design.

The three-day program will open with an inauguration ceremony, followed by a two-day exhibition and a seminar scheduled for Nov. 28.

Officials said the event is designed to present India’s centuries-old weaving traditions not only as historical artifacts but also as dynamic sources of inspiration for modern artistic and commercial collaborations.

Representatives noted that this edition of "Woven Legacies" will mark the first time that antique textile collectors, contemporary designers, cultural historians and craft specialists from Türkiye and India will gather in a single space.

They said the goal is to create an open dialogue linking past and present while illustrating how traditional Indian weaving techniques continue to shape modern aesthetics.

Cultural continuity of weaving

Curator Serra Oruç told reporters that her work focuses on the cultural and artistic continuity of weaving traditions in both Anatolia and South Asia. With more than 15 years of experience in the textile and design industries, she said she aims to revive traditional craftsmanship through contemporary interpretations. She described "Woven Legacies" as an opportunity to explore shared cultural memory and to present weaving heritage as a living artistic language.

Oruç confirmed that the exhibition will feature more than 50 antique and collectible textile pieces sourced from different regions of India.

The selection will include pieces from the collections of Esra Birgen Jah and Şeref Ozen as well as works by leading heritage brands and designers. According to the curatorial team, the pieces were chosen to highlight regional diversity, technical refinement and the symbolic depth that has long defined Indian textile production.

Officials said these displays will help visitors trace the stories behind each region’s materials, colors and motifs, while illustrating how many of these traditional elements have evolved over time.

The seminar scheduled for Nov. 28 will bring together experts in textile conservation, design innovation and craft anthropology. Speakers are expected to examine the challenges traditional artisans face in the 21st century, including market pressures, the impact of global retail and the increasing necessity of sustainable production models.

The seminar will also explore how collaborations between artisans and contemporary designers can help preserve traditional knowledge while opening new creative and economic opportunities.

Cultural ties emphasized

Representatives from the Consulate General of India said the initiative forms part of a broader cultural outreach effort aimed at strengthening ties between India and Türkiye. They highlighted historic connections between regional weaving traditions and emphasized the shared value placed on craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

In her concluding remarks, Oruç underlined that textile traditions carry narratives linked to identity, migration and community resilience. Presenting these works in Istanbul, she said, provides a chance to connect audiences with the layered histories woven into each piece and to underline the continuing relevance of hand weaving in contemporary culture.

"Woven Legacies" will be open to the public at the Metrohan in the Beyoğlu district of Istanbul on Nov. 28-29. Organizers say they expect strong interest from cultural institutions, design professionals and visitors seeking to engage with India’s textile heritage.