The Italian luxury fashion brand Eleventy has taken a bold step by opening its first-ever boutique-cafe flagship – right in the heart of Istanbul’s Galataport. This two-story space, blending fashion with gastronomy, reflects the brand’s refined, Milan-inspired lifestyle, now infused with the dynamic spirit of Istanbul.

The brand’s co-founder and creative director of the Men’s Collection, Marco Baldassari, came to Istanbul for this impressive launch. During his visit, I had the opportunity to discuss Eleventy’s core values, the concept behind this innovative new store, and the brand’s vision for the future with him.

Brand born from market instincts

Although Eleventy was founded in 2007 in Milan, its origins lie in Baldassari’s ability to sense the market’s unspoken needs.

“I’ve always seen myself primarily as a salesman,” he said. “I listen to the market carefully and identify unmet needs. That’s how Eleventy came to life – to fill a gap between formality and relaxed elegance.” The brand set out to define a new approach to luxury: one that is smart, accessible and contemporary. “We wanted to offer refined pieces with a modern spirit,” he explained.

For Baldassari, the "Made in Italy" label is more than just a stamp of origin; it’s a living value. It represents not only high quality and attention to detail but also working with the best suppliers across Italy. Each region contributes its own form of excellence, from the finest denim to the most sophisticated knitwear to the highest quality outerwear. “Sustainability, craftsmanship and authenticity are at the heart of who we are,” he emphasized.

Smart growth rooted in values

Over the years, Eleventy has seen remarkable growth. In 2024 alone, the brand exceeded expectations, closing the year with a revenue of 102 million euros ($119.13 million). This success, Baldassari said, stems from staying loyal to the brand’s core values while rapidly expanding their retail network, adopting a more agile distribution model and introducing high-value services like tailoring. By offering a refined and personalized customer experience, Eleventy has strengthened its position in a highly competitive market.

Their clientele includes professionals such as businesspeople, lawyers and bankers – individuals who aren’t drawn to flashy fashion but who deeply appreciate the quiet elegance and quality that comes from simplicity. “We dress those who value sophistication rooted in simplicity, not ostentation,” Baldassari said.

Evolving with intention, not trends

When it comes to fashion trends, Baldassari believes in a thoughtful and grounded approach. “We don’t chase trends. Instead, we evolve in a meaningful and subtle way,” he explained. Eleventy’s collections consist of timeless pieces enriched with contemporary touches – whether through a new color palette, an elegant detail, or innovative fabric choices.

Why Istanbul? Why now?

The brand’s latest milestone – its new store in Istanbul – marks more than just a physical expansion. Choosing Galataport for this flagship location wasn’t accidental. For Baldassari, Istanbul holds a special significance.

“Istanbul is a city of contrasts,” he said. “It’s culturally rich, dynamic and globally connected. Galataport reflects that spirit. This vibrant, forward-thinking location provided us with the perfect setting to fully showcase the Eleventy lifestyle. It’s not just about fashion here – it’s about expressing our entire way of life.”

Journey that began at 17

Baldassari’s journey into fashion began at a young age. At 17, he was already immersed in the industry, thanks to his father, who worked in IT at Cerruti. Through that connection, he landed an internship at the brand – and was instantly captivated by Italian craftsmanship and fashion.

From there, he joined an agency that collaborated with several major brands, taking on roles that kept him closely connected with sales teams. This early exposure proved invaluable. “That experience was a gift,” he said. “It gave me the chance to hear directly what customers wanted from the brands. That was my secret.”

As time passed, so did his desire for excellence. His appreciation for high-quality products continued to grow stronger. Eventually, the dream of creating a brand that reflected his personal values and aesthetic began to take shape.

Eleventy’s story began with one product: a polo shirt. That simple piece became the foundation for what would grow into an entire wardrobe and, ultimately, a brand. From the beginning, the goal was to create a high-quality label that reflects a lifestyle – a brand that speaks for itself without relying on logos – proudly and entirely Made in Italy.