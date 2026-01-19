Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, the globally renowned couturier best known simply as Valentino, has died at 93, his foundation said Monday.

Founder ‍of the eponymous brand, Valentino scaled the heights of haute couture, created a business empire and introduced a new colour to the fashion world, the so-called 'Valentino Red.'

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his ⁠Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the foundation said on Instagram.

The lying in state will be on Wednesday and Thursday, while the funeral will take place in ‌Rome on Friday at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT), it added.

Valentino was ranked ​alongside Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld ‍as the last of the great ‍designers ​from ‍an era before fashion became ⁠a global, ‍highly commercial industry run as much by accountants and marketing executives as the couturiers.

Lagerfeld passed away in ⁠2019, while Armani died ‌in September.