The iconic handbag, regarded as the prototype for what would become one of fashion’s most coveted accessories, drew a flurry of international attention. A fierce bidding war—mostly by telephone—pushed the price to €7 million before commissions and fees brought the final total to €8.58 million, according to Sotheby’s.

The bag, once owned by a prominent Paris-based collector, easily beat the previous record of nearly $513,000 set by a diamond- and white gold-encrusted Hermès Kelly 28 handbag at Christie’s in Hong Kong in 2021.

“After weeks of anticipation, the bidding opened at 1 million euros—prompting a gasp from the room,” Sotheby’s said in a statement.

The bag, which bears Jane Birkin’s initials (J.B.), features several unique characteristics: closed metal rings, a non-detachable shoulder strap and a built-in nail clipper. Sotheby’s noted the bag's worn condition reflects “the many years of use by the actress and singer.”

Originally auctioned by Birkin herself in 1994 to benefit AIDS-related charities, the bag has changed hands twice. The most recent seller, Catherine Benier, who owns a luxury boutique in Paris’s upscale Left Bank, told The New York Times before the sale that the item was the “jewel in my collection.”

The Birkin bag’s origin has become fashion lore. During a Paris–London flight in the early 1980s, Birkin mentioned to a fellow passenger—Jean-Louis Dumas, then the head of Hermès—that she couldn’t find a suitable bag for her needs as a young mother. That conversation inspired the creation of a roomy tote in 1984 that would go on to define luxury fashion for decades.

Now a flagship product of the French fashion house, the Birkin remains a symbol of exclusivity and craftsmanship. Produced in limited numbers, it has a loyal following among celebrities including Khloe Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham.

In 2023, Hermès faced a class-action lawsuit in California after frustrated U.S. shoppers accused the company of unfairly denying access to the coveted bags.

Sotheby’s has not revealed the identity of the buyer.