Fashion designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the global Kenzo brand, died in Paris on Sunday after contracting COVID-19, his spokesman said.
Takada, the first Japanese designer to gain prominence in the highly-competitive Paris fashion scene, died in the American Hospital of Paris, the spokesman said in a statement.
