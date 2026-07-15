"The energy of Istanbul is so beautiful. Every time I come here, I feel completely at home," says JJ Martin, founder of La DoubleJ, who recently visited the city to celebrate the opening of the brand's first store in Türkiye.

I've always been drawn to people who pour their own stories, spirit and energy into everything they create and to the brands that naturally grow out of that authenticity. A few days ago, I found myself at exactly that kind of gathering.

The invitation itself felt almost magical. Each guest received a romantic La DoubleJ dress to wear exclusively for the event before returning it afterward. It was a simple yet thoughtful gesture, hinting that, for a few hours at least, we would step into the colorful, exuberant world the brand has carefully built.

Wearing our temporary dresses, around 20 guests – including writers, newspaper and magazine editors, fashion entrepreneurs and digital creators – gathered at The Peninsula Istanbul. The brunch took place in the hotel's private rooftop garden, a secluded space reserved for intimate events and special occasions.

Bathed in the warmth of an Istanbul afternoon, we arrived wrapped in La DoubleJ's signature prints and vibrant colors. It was a fitting introduction to a brand that recently opened its first Turkish boutique at Galataport – a space as joyful, energetic and unapologetically colorful as the collections themselves.

Idil Demirel (L) and JJ Martin, founder of La DoubleJ, pose together during an event, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 16, 2026. (Photo by Idil Demirel)

We sat together on cushions covered in the brand's iconic prints, forming a large circle on the grass. At the center sat founder JJ Martin, who enthusiastically shared the story behind La DoubleJ.

Founded in Milan in 2015, La DoubleJ began not as a fashion label but as a shoppable digital magazine. Martin's original vision was twofold: to sell her carefully curated vintage fashion finds while shining a spotlight on Milan's creative women.

That vision soon evolved. By 2017, La DoubleJ had expanded into ready-to-wear, homeware and lifestyle collections defined by bold prints, saturated colors and an unmistakably maximalist aesthetic. At the heart of the brand is Martin's belief in the emotional power of color – the idea that fashion can elevate not only personal style but also one's mood.

The transformation from editorial platform to internationally recognized lifestyle brand mirrors Martin's own journey. An American journalist born in Los Angeles, she moved to Milan in 2001 to pursue a career in publishing, working with titles including Harper's Bazaar U.S., WSJ. Magazine and Wallpaper. Over time, the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles merged with Milan's refined artistic heritage, creating the distinctive visual language that now defines La DoubleJ.

Today, Martin's world extends far beyond fashion.

Alongside clothing, home decor and tableware, she has cultivated a community centered on creativity, personal growth and well-being. Through La DoubleJ's Sisterhood platform, she brings together healers, teachers and spiritual practitioners, hosting wellness workshops in Milan as well as immersive retreats around the world.

Those experiences inspired her 2023 book, Mamma Milano, in which she reflects on her Italian life, spiritual journey and her search for higher energy and deeper fulfillment.

The brand itself is equally rooted in Italian craftsmanship. What began with Martin's fascination with the historic Mantero Silk Archive on Lake Como has grown into a global celebration of Italy's artisanal traditions. From hand-blown Murano glass crafted by Venetian artisans to luxurious textiles printed along the shores of Lake Como, La DoubleJ works with some of Italy's most respected historic manufacturers, using locally sourced materials whenever possible.

"We're not perfect," Martin says, "but we're proud of how we produce. We strive to create clothing and homeware that bring maximum joy while minimizing our impact on the planet."

Inspired by experiences spanning destinations from Egypt and Ibiza to Cappadocia and beyond, La DoubleJ has evolved into more than a fashion label. Through its collections and its Sisterhood community, it offers a lifestyle centered on beauty, optimism and positive energy.

Before inviting us to lunch – a beautifully set table styled entirely with pieces from her home and tabletop collections – Martin shared one final reflection on the city hosting the celebration.

"I love your country, Türkiye, and I love Istanbul," she said. "Every time I come here, I feel at home. It's an incredibly inspiring city with such powerful energy."