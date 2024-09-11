U.S. designer Tommy Hilfiger browsed through a rail of custom-made suits worn by K-pop stars Stray Kids at this year's Met Gala, before unveiling a special label.

The eight-member South Korean boy band are Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassadors and created a buzz as the first K-pop group to attend the prestigious Manhattan fashion event in May.

"We created a special label ‘Tommy Hilfiger with the Stray Kids’ and they loved it, we loved it, and I think it will go down in history as one of the most exciting projects we've had," Hilfiger told Reuters ahead of his New York Fashion Week show on Sunday.

"We were, if not the most talked-about brand at the Met Ball, one of the most talked-about brands ... because of the strength of K-pop and our association, I think it was the right time."

Stray Kids are among the growing number of K-pop idols luxury fashion houses are enlisting as brand ambassadors to tap into their global fanbase.

Last year, around 30 K-pop stars were appointed as the new faces for labels including Versace and Dior. In the past two months, Lisa of BLACKPINK, BTS' Jin, and Karina from aespa were announced as brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada, respectively.

"K-pop idols have built their own following and community," said Alison Bringe, chief marketing officer at data and technology company Launchmetrics. "When brands work with them, they gain not only press coverage but also access to that vast community of followers. This drives significant media impact value, often higher than Western celebrities."

According to Launchmetrics’ report on June's Spring-Summer 2025 Menswear Paris Fashion Week, South Korea ranked as the third top region generating buzz, primarily driven by South Korean celebrities.

K-pop stars are now among the most anticipated celebrities at fashion week shows and often draw the loudest cheers from fans. Many are expected this season.

"When you look at K-pop fans, they like the members but also the glitz and glamour," said Lily of K-pop girl band NMIXX, brand ambassadors for Loewe. "Fashion is very important to K-pop, and K-pop is very important to fashion."