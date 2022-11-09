American supermodel Kendall Jenner was the highlight of the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala as she wore a striking dress created by Turkish designer Burç Akyol.

The night of a thousand stars had many memorable moments on the red carpet, but Jenner eclipsed all the other candidates for the most striking fashion choice.

The supermodel also took to social media to share her moment under the spotlight in Akyol's dress.

The event at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art was also attended by the likes of Jared Leto, Olivia Wilde and Kim Kardashian.