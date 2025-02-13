It is hard to imagine anyone in Türkiye unfamiliar with the Kordonciyan name. When one thinks of tuxedos, the Kordonciyan name immediately comes to mind. The family's journey in tailoring began with Levon Kordonciyan, the great-grandfather, who first ventured into the craft. Over generations, the Kordonciyan family has dedicated itself to tailoring fashion and, specifically, men's fashion.

I had the opportunity to meet Levon Kordonciyan, the fourth-generation heir of this esteemed family, who bears his grandfather's name. As we spoke, he shared both his family's and his own story with great care and respect.

Born in 1975, Levon Kordonciyan begins recounting the history of the family's tailoring legacy with quiet elegance: “The youngest son of the Kordonciyan family, Levon Kordonciyan, was apprenticed to a Greek tailor to learn the trade. At that time, (Mustafa Kemal) Atatürk established the Republic of Türkiye and was mindful of the importance of proper attire when presenting the young nation to foreign dignitaries. As part of his clothing reform, he sought to ensure that everyone within the republic dressed consciously and appropriately.

"To achieve this, six individuals were selected to specialize in various areas of clothing, including men's suits, women's dresses, hats, gloves, shoes and formalwear such as tuxedos, tailcoats and morning coats. As you can guess, my great-grandfather, Levon Kordonciyan, was among these six. He was sent to Paris to receive training at the E.J. Malle Academy.”

A century of fashion, dedication

For over a hundred years, the Kordonciyan family has witnessed and contributed to Türkiye's fashion history. Despite changing social and economic landscapes, they have maintained their unwavering connection to the fashion industry. For them, tailoring is more than a profession – it is a tradition passed down with great seriousness and dedication.

Levon Kordonciyan himself was introduced to the craft at a young age. He recalls his early years in tailoring: “I started as an apprentice in my grandfather's workshop at the age of 12. There was always work coming into the house. I would help my grandfather and grandmother with jacket stitching. By the time I was 12, I had already learned how to sew sleeves, make buttonholes and even mend socks.”

He further explains how the family business evolved: “Part of our family is involved in fashion, while the other part is in jewelry-making. Our surname actually comes from golden measuring cords. I spent half my days learning tailoring from my grandfather and the other half apprenticing in a jewelry shop. I trained in jewelry-making for six years, but my passion for tailoring prevailed. After my grandfather passed away, I moved to my father Iskender Kordonciyan’s workshop in Beyoğlu, where I trained for six years. Later, I learned the intricacies of retail and sales from my mother, Şuşan Kordonciyan. As you see, our profession, like the entire world of fashion, thrives on the master-apprentice tradition, passed down through generations.”

Fashion in modern Istanbul

As someone deeply rooted in the fashion world, how does Levon Kordonciyan view Istanbul's current fashion landscape and his own brand's future?

“Today, we can say that Nişantaşı is the heart of fashion. However, when I walk its streets, I sadly notice a decline in the number of independent designers we once knew. I believe this is due to the rise of large retail chains and franchising. Unfortunately, this trend leads to a homogenization of fashion, where everyone ends up wearing the same styles. But clothing should be designed according to an individual’s body anatomy. This philosophy has guided us for four generations. Once someone experiences the comfort of custom tailoring, it is hard to go back.”

Reflecting on recent challenges, he added: “The pandemic was a tough period – we did not sew for two years. Then, wars erupted in different parts of the world, and global economic conditions shifted dramatically. In such times, we, like our ancestors, live with economic awareness and balance. Our greatest desire is to preserve our position and further promote the art of tailoring. For generations, we have believed in working hard, producing quality garments and excelling in our craft. I also believe our family's reputation and strong sales profile have influenced many men's fashion brands to venture into tuxedo production.”

From a young apprentice in a family workshop to a guardian of an esteemed tailoring tradition, Levon Kordonciyan continues to uphold the legacy of a name synonymous with sartorial excellence in Türkiye. As long as the Kordonciyan family remains committed to their craft, their influence on men's fashion will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.