London Fashion Week has long been a stage for innovation, creativity and storytelling through fashion. This season, Barrus delivered a breathtaking showcase that captured the essence of femininity intertwined with nature. With a collection seamlessly blending delicate craftsmanship and sustainable innovation, Barrus reaffirmed its position as a brand that not only celebrates elegance but also embraces a forward-thinking approach to fashion.

History meets elegance

Standing under the spotlight of London Fashion Week, where the world’s most renowned designers present their visions, Barrus took the stage as the only Turkish designer, carrying the weight of history, culture and an undeniable sense of pride. But this was more than just a runway show – it was a journey through time, a celebration of Ephesus, one of the greatest cities of the ancient world, and a statement that Turkish fashion belongs on the global stage.

Renowned Turkish model Çağla Şikel (R), head designer Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu (C) and Turkish actor Sera Tokdemir (L) pose with models on the runway at London Fashion Week, London, U.K., Feb. 21, 2025. (Courtesy of Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

For centuries, Ephesus symbolized power, art and divine femininity. Home to the Temple of Artemis – one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World – it was a place where strong, intelligent and fearless women shaped history. This spirit breathes life into Barrus’ latest collection: a seamless blend of ancient grandeur and modern couture. Transforming these historical elements into wearable masterpieces, Barrus brings whispers of history into the modern era.

Each gown tells a story – of goddesses, strength and elegance. Metallic embroidery reflects the golden hues of the city at sunset, while intricate beadwork mirrors the celestial stars once worshipped by the people of Ephesus.

This collection is not just inspired by Ephesus – it resurrects it on the runway, allowing it to live again through fabric, movement and the energy of the modern woman.

Models present Barrus creations on the catwalk during London Fashion Week, London, U.K., Feb. 21, 2025. (Courtesy of Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

Historic moment for Turkish fashion

Being the only Turkish designer at London Fashion Week means carrying the responsibility of representing an entire nation’s artistry. For too long, Turkish fashion has been recognized behind the scenes – through its textiles, craftsmanship and artisans. But today, Barrus steps forward not just as a designer but as a storyteller, a cultural ambassador and a voice for the past and the future.

The spirit of Ephesus, a city that once stood at the crossroads of civilizations, mirrors the essence of Barrus itself: a brand that bridges the heritage of Anatolia with the cutting-edge elegance of contemporary fashion. This moment is not just about the collection but about proving that Turkish couture belongs among the world’s elite.

Renowned Turkish model Çağla Şikel presents a creation from Barrus during London Fashion Week, London, U.K., Feb. 21, 2025. (Courtesy of Neslişah Yılmaz Hidayetoğlu)

As the final look makes its way down the runway, there is a sense of something greater than fashion – a connection between history and the present, between Türkiye and the world. The applause is not just for the beauty of the collection but for the story it tells and the journey it presents.

“Türkiye is not just in the background of fashion – it is stepping into the spotlight,” says a fashion designer who has presented multiple shows at London Fashion Week.

Richard Quinn’s Wonderland

Richard Quinn’s Autumn/Spring 2025 collection was all about drama, romance and nostalgia. Think Dior’s iconic "New Look" – tiny corseted waists, dramatic voluminous skirts and sweeping drapes straight out of the 1950s. His signature florals appeared, but this time, they were more subtle and sophisticated, blending beautifully into a mostly monochrome palette of black and ivory.

A model presents a creation for Richard Quinn's Autumn-Winter 2025-2026 collection fashion show during London Fashion Week, London, U.K., Feb. 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Quinn knows how to put on a show and this season, he transformed London Fashion Week into a dreamy, snow-dusted wonderland. Picture this: a charming London street covered in soft white snow, complete with vintage street lamps and a grand Georgian townhouse, all set inside the Royal Horticultural Halls. It felt like stepping into an old Hollywood movie, where glamour and fantasy merged effortlessly.

What truly stole the show?

Seventy-five-year-old model Penelope Tree, a fashion icon from the Swinging Sixties, graced the runway. Her presence was a powerful reminder that style has no age limit, making the moment both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

The vintage inspiration extended beyond the clothes. Hairstylist Sam McKnight channeled Catherine Deneuve in "The Hunger," giving models perfectly coiffed yet effortlessly cool hair. Meanwhile, makeup artist Terry Barber embraced a full ‘60s aesthetic, with pearly eyelids and dramatic lashes inspired by Jean Shrimpton and Julie Christie. The entire look was chic, timeless, and ultra-glamorous.

Burberry’s timeless elegance

At the recent London Fashion Week, Burberry delivered a standout show that captured the essence of British elegance and charm. Held at the iconic Tate Britain, the event transformed the space into a scene reminiscent of classic country house dramas, with floor-to-ceiling drapes depicting bucolic landscapes.

Models present creations at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week, London, U.K., Feb. 24, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

Creative Director Daniel Lee drew inspiration from the quintessential British countryside, presenting a collection that seamlessly blended tradition with modern flair. The focus was on luxurious outerwear, featuring pieces like faded tartan overcoats paired with matching scarves, embroidered leather jackets and oversized shearling coats. The classic trench coat was reimagined in heritage wools, offering a fresh take on a timeless staple.

Adding to the show’s allure, a lineup of esteemed British actors graced the runway. Richard E. Grant, Lesley Manville, Jason Isaacs and Elizabeth McGovern brought a touch of theatrical elegance, embodying the collection’s theme of ‘weekend escapes’ and the romanticism of the British countryside.

A model presents a creation from Burberry's Womenswear Fall-Winter 2025-2026 fashion show collection during London Fashion Week, London, U.K., Feb. 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The front row was equally star-studded, with appearances by Orlando Bloom, Nicholas Hoult and Kim Cattrall, among others. Their presence underscored Burberry’s influence and the anticipation surrounding Lee’s vision for the brand.

This collection not only highlighted Burberry’s commitment to quality and heritage but also showcased Daniel Lee’s ability to infuse fresh energy into the brand. By honoring British traditions while introducing contemporary elements, Burberry reaffirmed its status as a cornerstone of British fashion.