London has always had a special talent for making the unusual feel perfectly normal. It is a city where centuries-old traditions coexist with eccentric creativity, where people dress up for horse races, line up patiently for almost anything and treat their dogs as important members of the family. And just when you think you have seen every possible expression of British individuality, you discover a fashion competition dedicated entirely to sausage dogs.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Hyde Park’s Halloween Sausage Walk brings together dachshunds and their enthusiastic owners for an afternoon of costumes, laughter and a rather unusual fashion competition. The Best Dressed Sausage Dog Competition is perhaps one of the most entertaining examples of London’s wonderfully eccentric social calendar.

And as someone who works in fashion, I cannot help but appreciate the creativity behind it.

A dachshund wearing a spider costume takes part in the Halloween Hyde Park Sausage Walk, London, U.K., Nov. 1, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Different kind of fashion week

We are used to seeing fashion presented on glamorous runways, accompanied by dramatic lighting, carefully selected music and front-row guests. But in Hyde Park, the atmosphere is quite different.

The models have exceptionally short legs, unusually long bodies and absolutely no interest in following traditional runway etiquette.

The idea of dachshunds appearing in miniature coats, Halloween costumes and imaginative accessories is entertaining enough. But what makes the occasion particularly charming is the enthusiasm of their owners.

There is something wonderfully British about putting so much effort into an event that is, at its heart, simply about having fun.

And perhaps that is exactly what fashion occasionally needs: a little less seriousness and a lot more imagination.

A dachshund wearing a costume takes part in the Halloween Hyde Park Sausage Walk, London, U.K., Nov. 1, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Art of eccentricity

One of the things I have always admired about London is its ability to celebrate individuality without demanding an explanation.

The British have a long-standing affection for eccentricity. Whether it is the extravagant hats at Royal Ascot, the imaginative costumes at themed parties or the distinctive personal styles seen across London’s neighborhoods, there is an unspoken appreciation for people who dare to be different.

A sausage dog fashion competition fits perfectly into this cultural landscape.

What other city can move so effortlessly between the elegance of Mayfair, the creativity of Shoreditch and a park full of dachshunds dressed for Halloween?

That contrast is part of London’s personality.

The city understands that sophistication and humor do not have to be on opposing sides. In fact, sometimes the most memorable expressions of style are the ones that refuse to take themselves too seriously.

A dachshund wearing a costume takes part in the Halloween Hyde Park Sausage Walk, London, U.K., Nov. 1, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Life with dogs

Beyond the costumes, I find the social aspect of the event particularly interesting.

Britain is undoubtedly a nation of dog lovers. Walk through almost any London neighborhood, and you will notice how naturally dogs are included in everyday life. They accompany their owners to cafés, restaurants, boutiques and weekend gatherings.

For many Londoners, a dog is not simply a pet but a companion and an important part of their lifestyle.

Events such as the Hyde Park Sausage Walk reflect this relationship beautifully.

A dachshund wearing a witch costume takes part in the Halloween Hyde Park Sausage Walk, London, U.K., Nov. 1, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

In a city as large and fast-moving as London, finding a sense of community is not always easy. Yet a shared affection for animals can bring together people who might otherwise never meet.

A simple walk in the park becomes an opportunity for conversation, friendship and laughter.

And in an increasingly digital world, there is something genuinely appealing about people gathering outdoors, enjoying the moment rather than simply observing life through their phones.

Of course, I suspect a considerable number of photographs still end up on Instagram.

After all, a dachshund in a Halloween costume is almost impossible not to photograph.

A dachshund wearing a cowboy costume takes part in the Halloween Hyde Park Sausage Walk, London, U.K., Nov. 1, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Joy of fashion

As a designer, I have always believed that fashion is a form of storytelling. It reflects culture, personality, imagination and sometimes even a sense of humor.

We often associate fashion with luxury, craftsmanship and exclusivity. But creativity does not belong exclusively to expensive materials or prestigious fashion houses.

Sometimes, a homemade costume can express more personality than an entire designer wardrobe.

The growing popularity of pet fashion is also an interesting reflection of our changing lifestyles. From personalized accessories to miniature knitwear and carefully designed outerwear, pets have become part of the wider fashion conversation.

Naturally, comfort and the well-being of the animals should always come first. No outfit, however adorable, is worth making a dog uncomfortable.

But when approached with care and humor, dressing up becomes another playful expression of the bond between people and their pets.

A dachshund wearing a cowboy costume takes part in the Halloween Hyde Park Sausage Walk, London, U.K., Nov. 1, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

London’s unexpected runway

What I enjoy most about events like this is that they remind us not everything needs to be serious, exclusive or commercially driven.

London can sometimes feel like a city constantly rushing from one important occasion to another. Business meetings, exhibitions, fashion shows, private dinners and cultural events fill the calendar.

Then, suddenly, there is an afternoon dedicated to celebrating little dogs with enormous personalities.

And somehow, it feels just as memorable.

Perhaps that is one of the reasons London continues to fascinate me. It never loses its ability to surprise, and it understands that elegance and eccentricity can exist side by side.

The Best Dressed Sausage Dog Competition may not determine next season’s fashion trends, but it offers a rather lovely reminder that style is ultimately about personality.

And sometimes, the most fashionable individual in the park is not wearing Chanel, Dior or Burberry.

It is a dachshund with four very short legs, a ridiculous Halloween costume and absolutely no idea that it has just stolen the show.