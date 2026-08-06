Every designer has a different story to tell. Behind each collection lies a unique perspective shaped by personal experiences, artistic influences and years of craftsmanship. For Turkish fashion designer Meltem Özbek, that journey began long before she entered the fashion industry.

We met Özbek at Hodan, a recently opened venue in Istanbul's Nişantaşı district, where she reflected on the milestones that transformed her from a student of international relations into a designer whose collections now reach international markets.

Growing up with art

Although Özbek initially studied international relations, she says art and fashion were always part of her life.

"I grew up surrounded by art. My mother was a painter who taught me to truly observe the world, while my grandmother was a seamstress. Drawing, colors, fabrics and creativity were part of my childhood from the very beginning," she said.

Those early influences eventually led her toward fashion, laying the foundation for a career built on creativity and craftsmanship.

Finding confidence

One of the defining moments in Özbek's career came in 2010 when she won first prize in the leather category at the Koza Young Fashion Designers Competition.

Turkish designer Meltem Özbek. (Photo courtesy of İdil Demirel)

"It made me feel I was on the right path," she said. "The competition gave me visibility and introduced me to industry professionals, but more importantly, it taught me that a successful design has to be creative, technically feasible and supported by a strong story."

After studying at Istanbul Moda Academy, Özbek continued her education at Vakko Esmod to strengthen her technical skills, believing that learning never truly ends in fashion.

"The better you understand pattern-making, construction, fabrics and production, the more control you have over your own designs," she said.

Thinking globally

Another turning point came when she presented her collection at Pure London through the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce's Istanbul Fashion Workshop project.

Her collection was selected in the fair's Emerging Designer category, giving her the opportunity to showcase her work internationally for the first time.

"In London I realized that fashion is about much more than design," she said. "Branding, pricing, distribution and finding the right buyers are just as important. That experience was where my own brand really began to take shape."

Fashion as a business

In 2012, Özbek received a scholarship from Istanbul Textile and Apparel Exporters' Association (İTKİB) to complete the Design Realisation program at the Center for Fashion Enterprise at the London College of Fashion.

The program helped her view fashion not only as a creative discipline but also as a sustainable business.

"I learned the difference between being a good designer and building a sustainable fashion brand," she said.

Two years later, she presented her first runway show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul, marking another milestone in her career.

Looking outward

More than a decade later, Özbek says 2026 has been focused on international expansion. Her collections are now sold more actively across the Middle East, while she has introduced new collections to buyers in Paris and Dubai and expanded the brand's showroom and sales network.

Beyond business, one of the year's most meaningful projects was a small workshop held at Tersane Istanbul featuring scarves printed with watercolor designs created by her late mother.

"It was a way of honoring my mother," she said. "Watching people interact with and wear scarves featuring her artwork was an unforgettable experience."