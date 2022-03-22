Though the memory of Kim Kardashian's face-concealing Balenciaga look from the 2021 Met Gala is still fresh, the 2022 edition is in the works with the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."

As a follow-up to last year's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the 2022 Met Gala will pay tribute to Hollywood stars and American designers, reflecting the vitality and diversity in the history of contemporary American fashion. With the theme announced, fashion houses and designers are now in a flurry preparing to dress the stars attending "fashion's biggest night."

The hosts of this year's Met Gala have been announced as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. As every year, it is a matter of curiosity as to who will show up at the event set to take place on May 2.

The Met Gala takes place at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and is one of the most notable sources of funding for the museum's Costume Institute, which hosts the most sensations fashion moments from over seven centuries in its collection.

Having been canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, fashion's event of the year took place under strict measures in 2021. Kendall Jenner with her sparkling dress inspired by Audrey Hepburn, and Billie Eilish, drawing attention with her new hairstyle, were among the most talked-about names.