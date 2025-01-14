I have always admired brands inspired by the rich and diverse geography of Türkiye, where the fusion of history, culture and natural beauty provides an endless well of creativity. From the ancient craftsmanship of Anatolia to the vibrant traditions of the Mediterranean and the deep cultural roots of the Eastern Anatolian region, this land offers an unparalleled source of inspiration. When inspiration comes from such a region, the resulting creations feel limitless in their beauty. Recently, I came across a brand that truly embodies this spirit: Neolonca. The brand beautifully merges traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, creating pieces that are not only visually captivating but also deeply rooted in cultural heritage. Neolonca captures the essence of this land: its stories, colors and textures – and reimagines them for the modern world.

The Neolonca collection is the result of collaborations with artisans in various fields and crafts. It includes works in ceramic, glass, silver, jewelry, mosaics, weaving, silk, embroidery, lace, silk needlework, narrow weaving, tailoring, bag craftsmanship, carpet-making, marble, knife-making, wood carving, wood painting, miniature art and fine art printing. Each piece reflects a contemporary reinterpretation of Türkiye's rich cultural heritage.

The founder of this fascinating brand is Banu Yentür. We met at a special event marking the brand's launch, where we had the chance to discuss the origins of Neolonca, the importance of cultural heritage in the design world and the historical significance of Hatay.

The Neolonca collection is the result of collaborations with artisans across various fields and crafts. (Courtesy of Banu Yentür)

Journey of Banu Yentür

When I asked Banu Yentür to tell me more about herself, she shared her background with a calm expression: "I graduated from the Textile Design Department of the Faculty of Fine Arts at 9 Eylül University. I started my career in the fashion industry in Istanbul and later transitioned into home textiles at one of the major textile firms in Izmir. Over the years, I designed collections for markets in the U.K., France and the U.S. In 2007, I co-founded Haremlique with a valuable business partner and later established Selamlique, where I served as the creative director for both brands for many years."

Curious about her new venture, the brand that brought us together for this conversation, I asked Yentür about the vision behind Neolonca. She explained: "By founding Neolonca, a brand I had long dreamed of, I turned my accumulated experience and expertise into a new project. Although the project underwent some changes due to the earthquake, Neolonca marks a new step in what I call my 'mastery period,' a journey driven by my passion for my country and the land I grew up in."

Yentür explained her vision for the brand, her passion for craftsmanship and the people behind the captivating first collection: "I've always believed that culture thrives only when it's dynamic. The idea of merging craftsmanship with contemporary design has been on my mind for a long time. In 2023, we brought this vision to life with Neolonca. It's like creating a guild, a platform that matures in collaboration with academics, artists and designers. We aim to reinterpret Türkiye's rich cultural heritage and tradition of handcrafts within a framework that looks to the present world – honoring the past while addressing today's needs."

Supporting region

I asked Yentür about Neolonca's efforts to support employment in the region, especially Hatay, following the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6. Yentür responded with sincerity: "The continuation of craftsmanship and the development of this profession is not only crucial for the region but for our future as well. I believe it is especially meaningful during this time to preserve and sustain the culture in Hatay. Under the Neolonca umbrella, we collaborate with local artisans to revive traditional crafts and encourage their production. Through various workshops and joint efforts, we create a source of income for artisans while bringing the region’s unique cultural heritage to the forefront. It is incredibly valuable for us to keep the colors, stories and cultural values of Hatay alive through these products. We did not establish Neolonca just to develop products but to contribute to the visibility and appreciation of crafts and artisans in Türkiye."

Yentür, deeply moved by her family’s roots in the earthquake region, continued: "Since the first day I arrived, my hometown has welcomed me warmly and everyone - my friends and loved ones - has embraced my dreams. I am grateful for the invaluable support of Hatay's Governor Mustafa Masatlı, former Iskenderun District Governor Murat Sefa Demiryürek, Arsuz District Governor Hacı Hasan Gökpınar and Arsuz Mayor Sami Üstün. In the scorching heat of July and August, I’ll never forget the days when we toured in suits with the district governors. On another visit, I spent two days meeting many people, discussing the details and seeing their products. The enthusiasm and interest of everyone - from local government to artisans - excited and motivated me immensely."