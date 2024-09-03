The North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) is gearing up for its landmark event, the 19th Edition of the CELEBRATING NORTH EAST INDIA FESTIVAL, scheduled to take place on Sept. 6, 2024, in Istanbul, Türkiye. This prestigious festival, which has been a significant promoter of North East India’s tourism, textiles and handicrafts for the past 18 years, will continue its tradition of showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage on an international scale.

The festival has significantly impacted renowned locations such as Washington D.C., U.S., and Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan, Italy. This year, the grand celebration will be held at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, with collaboration from the Consulate General of India in Istanbul and supported by the Ministries of Textiles and various state governments from North East India.

At a press briefing held in New Delhi on Aug. 31, 2024, Mr. Rai Medhi, Festival Director and CEO of NEIFT, highlighted the extensive participation from North Eastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram. This year’s festival will feature a contingent of 54 members, including designers, models and folk artists, who will travel from these states to Istanbul.

The event will showcase diverse activities, including thematic pavilions, cultural programs and fashion shows. Nine renowned designers from the North East will present their creations, reflecting the vibrant culture and unique tourism potential of the region.

Mr. Mijito Vinito, Consular General of India, emphasized that this is the first time a festival of this scale and nature is being held in Istanbul. He underscored the significance of this event in fostering partnerships between Türkiye and the North Eastern states of India and in creating new channels for cultural exchange.

The festival is expected to attract numerous dignitaries and diplomats from Türkiye and around the world, further establishing it as a landmark event in the global promotion of the North East Indian states.