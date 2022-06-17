The Spanish city of Seville hosted a live show by Christian Dior on Thursday, celebrating the colorful culture of flamenco.
The event is one of several that mark the return of luxury labels to the catwalk after a period of dormancy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event in the city's historic Plaza de Espana showcased the French brand's new "Cruise 2023" collection, including looks that evoked the Duchess of Alba, the world's most titled aristocrat and a flamenco fashion icon for decades at Seville's Feria de Abril until her death in 2014.
Dior's Italian creative chief, Maria Grazia Chiuri, told Reuters the show and collection included several collaborations, including one with Spanish choreographer Blanca Li.
Chiuri said other collaborations produced individual items, such as hats, and what she called a "very unique and haute couture" method of embroidery featuring thread made from "real silver and real gold."
"I've never seen it before, not in Paris, not in Italy and not in India," Chiuri said.
Flamenco is an artistic expression blending song, dance and musicianship that it is rooted in southern Spain. Usually, the singers reflect the feelings of grief, joy and tragedy in the simplest and shortest manner.
