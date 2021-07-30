Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and loosening of restrictions in some countries, many fashion lines are expressing their yearning for life and joy with the use of one color: orange.

Vivacity, optimism, vitality: Hardly any other color gives off such positive vibes as orange. We're all looking for that kind of energy at the moment, so it's no surprise that orange is in fashion.

The Pantone Color Institute has even included two orange tones in its fashion trend report: marigold, an orange with golden undertones, and orange ochre, a more brownish variant. Together with other bright hues, they speak to our longing for the carefree joy color gives us.

From a fashion perspective, however, orange can be a tough one because it's also used as a warning color and really sticks out. The key is getting the right combination – three experts tell you how:

The eye-catching mix

If you like to stand out with your outfit choices, you can't beat orange. This works "especially well in combination with other bright tones," says Maria Hans, a stylist from the German city of Hamburg.

She recommends mixing a warm pink or bright apple green with orange.

Haute couture brand Valentino has opened the way for a more unusual color combo at recent shows, by mixing orange with a lilac shade.

And delicate pink, the second big trend color right now, also looks really hip with orange.

The exciting mix

But who says you have to mix colors? "Orange comes in many, very different variations," says fashion consultant Milena Georg.

By combining several shades of one color, you create excitement through the various fabrics – for example, a silk top with a linen skirt. Materials that are a little coarser will look more subdued, while smooth fabrics are more luminous, creating a fun contrast.

The subtle mix

It's possible to soften the effects of orange by combining it with neutral colors such as grey or pastels like light blue, says Hans.

However, she adds, these shades should be used for the bottom piece – ie skirts or trousers – because orange gives the skin a warm tone.

Toning down orange makes it possible to wear in the office, especially if your workplace is more conservative.

Shopping consultant Ritchie Karkowski says that sand, persimmon or a classy-looking dark blue would pair well with orange. "Beyond that, you shouldn't necessarily reach for a particularly bright orange when heading to work, but instead a more subtle variation," he says.

One example of an office-appropriate way to include orange in your outfit is with an orange blazer. Pair it with a cream-colored top.

Another subtle way to incorporate orange is with a summer dress in which the color appears only in the pattern, or through accessories.