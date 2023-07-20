Using perfume dates back to ancient times in history. Perfumes were discovered by humans thousands of years ago. The first perfumes can be attributed to the odor molecules formed around the smoke produced by the combustion of plant extracts, resins and aromatic substances.

In 2000 B.C., perfumes were widely used in Egypt. Pharaohs and upper-class people used perfumes in their daily lives during religious ceremonies and burial rites. The Egyptians improved perfume-making by adding plant extracts to oils and using them to create fragrances.

Using perfumes also became widespread during the times of ancient Rome and Greece. The Romans used perfumes to scent their bodies and create emotional effects.

Although the use of perfumes declined for a time in medieval Europe, the making and use of perfume continued in the Islamic world and the East. The Islamic civilization developed many perfume-making techniques. The Andalusian Islamic civilization in Spain played a major role in perfume production.

The modern perfume industry flourished in the 19th century. France played a leading role in perfume production and the Grasse region became the perfume capital of the world. The development of chemical synthesis techniques made it easier to get the ingredients used in perfume making, which contributed to the growth of the perfume industry.

The modern formulation of the perfume is created by carefully selecting and mixing many scents. Perfumes may contain herbal extracts, essences, aromatic compounds, oils and alcohol.

Today, perfume production has become a large commercial sector and a wide range of products is available, including many brands and fragrances.

Perfume preferences may vary from person to person. Everyone's skin is different, and perfume can interact with your skin's chemistry to create a unique scent. For best results, it is important to test the perfume before choosing it. Fragrance preferences depend on many factors, such as personal preferences and the chemical makeup of the skin.

Raw materials

Today, the raw materials of the perfume industry usually comprise rare or difficult-to-get natural substances. Let's look at some expensive perfume ingredients that are often known for their high price.

Ambergris is a secretion formed in the digestive system of whales and must mature for years in the sea. Rare and fragrant, ambergris is one of the most expensive ingredients used in luxury perfumes.

Oud is a dense, woody resin obtained from an infected part of the Agar tree. Oud is known as the traditional scent of the Middle East and is quite expensive. Oud is one of the essential ingredients of many luxury and oriental perfumes.

Derived from the roots of the iris plant, iris essence gives a floral, powdery scent and is expensive. Iris root is a very difficult material to obtain and is often used in luxury perfumes.

Saffron is a material obtained from red flowers and used as a spice. High-quality saffron strains are rare and the harvesting process is quite time-consuming. Therefore, saffron is an expensive ingredient that increases the price when used in perfumes.

Ylang-ylang is an oil obtained from the tropical flower Cananga odorata. It gives an excellent floral and sweet fragrance and is widely used in luxury perfumes. It is expensive because it takes a lot of flowers to obtain pure and quality ylang-ylang essential oil.

These ingredients are examples in the perfume industry that are associated with high prices, but perfume manufacturers can use different combinations to create products in different price ranges. The price of perfume depends on many factors, such as the quality of the ingredients used, their rarity, and the manufacturing process.

Making your own

So, let's talk a little about making your own perfume. Making your own perfume is creating a perfume customized to your own personal preferences and style. It is a way to create a scent that is unique and personal to you. Here are the basic steps for personal perfume production.

The first step is to determine what scents and notes are pleasing to you. It is important to determine which type of fragrance family you prefer (floral, woody, citrus, spicy, etc.) and which notes are the scents that appeal to you.

In order to determine the base notes of your perfume, you can choose some essences based on the scents you like. For example, lavender, rose, vanilla, patchouli or citrus essences. Base notes determine the character and permanence of your perfume.

You can add middle notes and top notes to complete the base notes. This helps increase the complexity of your perfume by adding lighter and ephemeral scents. For example, you can use notes such as bergamot, jasmine, rosewood, lemon or rosemary.

It is important to mix and try the essences of your choice. Start small and check the harmony of your perfume by combining scents. You can customize your perfume by experimenting, adjusting the proportions and adding different notes. The trial-and-error process is normal for this.

You need a perfume carrier, usually alcohol or carrier oils. You can complete your perfume by diluting and mixing perfume essences with the carrier material.

After mixing your perfume, it is recommended to rest it for a while in a dark and cool place. This helps the scents harmonize with each other as the perfume matures.

Personal perfume production is a process that requires careful balancing and experimentation. It is also important to use essences and carriers safely. If this process seems complicated or you want to help to create a custom perfume, you can get support from professional perfumers or personal perfume workshops.