Ralph Lauren's Tuesday night event brought home coziness to a fashion show, which consisted of a black and white daily-wear collection. Guests sitting on couches created a juxtaposed image before Lauren's former high fashion shows.

His models, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, meandered through guests seated on couches and black easy chairs wearing classic tailored white trousers and jackets, cocktail attire and slinky, sequined evening dresses. There were pops of black leather, pinstripes, and plaid in red and black, with a smattering of elevated riding gear and ski-inspired Nordic knits.

The show of opulence for his fall/winter women's collection and his latest for the high-end Purple Label for men was conceived months before war broke out in Ukraine, Lauren acknowledged in his notes. At the time, he said, "The tragedy and devastation we are witnessing now was unthinkable."

Guests were asked to dress in cocktail attire, sipping beverages and nibbling hors d’oeuvre as Jessica Chastain, Henry Golding, Janelle Monáe, Mayor Eric Adams (in a hand-painted overcoat) and other notables had their pictures snapped by an unusually small contingent of photographers.

Lauren had intimate togetherness on his mind after he took a pandemic break, so he pared down his crowd and went for a relaxed vibe amid coffee tables appointed with stacked books and objets d’art.

Gigi opened the show in black trousers and a black V-neck sweater emblazoned with the "RL" logo over a white button-up. Her sister walked in a form-hugging white evening gown with a cutout neck and back.

One of Lauren's evening dresses, in black, was adorned with a New York City skyline in silver at the hem. Many of his models wore two-tone "spectator" shoes in contrasting black and white. Think F. Scott Fitzgerald and the Jazz Age.

In the end, after the finale walk for his models, the 82-year-old Lauren emerged from behind the show's elevated entrance platform and waved, lingering for a moment to take it all in.

"So, amid this sadness, we go forward united in our hope for peace, and our hope for the end of this pandemic and a return to being together," he said in his notes. "I am so proud to be with you again sharing not only a collection but an optimism for living that respects the dignity of all."