The biggest auction of Diana memorabilia since the late British princess sold dozens of outfits months before her death will be underway in California this week, featuring a midnight blue tulle dress and a flamenco-style lace-up number.

Nearly 50 pieces, including gowns, shoes, handbags and hats, will be auctioned in Beverly Hills.

Princess Diana's 1986 midnight-blue Murray Arbeid dress is on display at Julien's Auctions' press preview of "Princess Diana's Elegance & a Royal Collection," California, U.S., June 25, 2024. (AFP Photo)

"Princess Diana's Elegance & A Royal Collection" brings together some of the style maven's favorite designers, including Victor Edelstein, Murray Arbeid and Catherine Walker.

Highlights include Arbeid's blue diamante ball gown, which the princess wore in 1986 to the London premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera," and a magenta lace dress by Edelstein.

Princess Diana's hats by Philip Somerville, (L-R) a 1989 teal hat, a 1987 yellow and black turban, and a red and cream straw hat worn on tour in Australia, are on display at the Peninsula Beverly Hills, California, U.S., June 25, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Both pieces are expected to fetch up to $400,000, according to Julien's Auctions, which is running the sale.

"We are here celebrating Princess Diana's elegance," said Gabriela Schwartz of the auction house.

"We have some really standout pieces that Diana wore with a lot of pride and (which are) really emblematic of her style."

The Catherine Walker pink floral dress worn by Princess Diana is on display during an auction preview titled "Princess Diana's Elegance & A Royal Collection," California, U.S., June 25, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Diana married Britain's now-King Charles in 1981 in an opulent ceremony watched by tens of millions around the globe.

The fairy tale soured over the following years and their tempestuous relationship became fodder for newspapers and gossip magazines, feeding a growing celebrity culture that exploded in the 1990s.

The couple had two children – Princes William and Harry – but divorced in 1996 in a tabloid frenzy and amid mutual infidelities.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris the following year as she and her lover tried to outrun paparazzi.

Over a quarter of a century, the woman dubbed "The People's Princess" remains unmatched as a celebrity and style icon whose allure fascinates millions.

A dress worn by the princess that was auctioned last year fetched a staggering $1.14 million.

The collection, which has toured the globe for months, is expected to generate huge interest by the time bidding closes on Thursday.

The Hong Kong royal tour Catherine Walker yellow and navy skirt suit worn by Princess Diana is on display during an auction preview titled "Princess Diana's Elegance & A Royal Collection," California, U.S., June 25, 2024. (EPA Photo)

The sale will include items of high couture, shoes by Salvatore Ferragamo, Kurt Geiger and Rayne, letters in Diana's own handwriting and a number of other items connected to the British royal family.