As temperatures begin to fall, fashion enters one of its most exciting seasons. Autumn and winter invite experimentation with textures, layering, tailoring and accessories. When planning a winter wardrobe, however, it is worth giving particular attention to the pieces that will remain favorites long after the season ends.

The Autumn/Winter 2026–27 collections bring together timeless elegance and a renewed sense of individuality. Designers are revisiting classic silhouettes, introducing richer textures and encouraging women to express their personal style through thoughtful combinations.

From statement coats to sophisticated knitwear, here are the key pieces that deserve a place in every winter wardrobe.

A beautiful statement coat is undoubtedly one of the most important investments for winter. This season, structured wool coats, elegant wrap styles and dramatic long silhouettes are taking centre stage.

A model wears a creation from the Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Women's collection presented in Paris, France, March 4, 2026. (AP Photo)

Classic camel, chocolate brown, charcoal gray and black remain timeless choices, while more expressive colors and textured finishes offer a contemporary alternative.

My advice is to invest in a coat with excellent tailoring and high-quality fabric. A well-made coat can transform even the simplest outfit and remain relevant for many winters.

Beyond outerwear, well-cut tailoring remains an essential part of the season's wardrobe, but this winter it feels more feminine and expressive.

Sculpted waists, defined shoulders and beautifully constructed jackets bring a fresh perspective to traditional power dressing. A tailored blazer can be worn with wide-leg trousers for business meetings, denim for everyday elegance or a silk skirt for evening occasions.

The beauty of tailoring lies in its versatility. With the right cut, a blazer can move effortlessly between casual and formal looks.

Models wear a creation from the Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo)

Knitwear provides a softer counterpoint to structured tailoring, with fine fabrics and relaxed silhouettes shaping the season's offerings. It is no longer simply about staying warm, this season, it has become an essential element of sophisticated dressing.

Cashmere sweaters, fine merino wool, fitted turtlenecks and elegant cardigans offer both comfort and refinement.

I particularly love combining soft knitwear with structured pieces. A fine turtleneck under a tailored jacket, or an oversized sweater with a satin midi skirt, creates an effortless balance between comfort and elegance.

Once the outfit comes together, footwear has the power to define its overall character.

Models wear creations from the Stella McCartney Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Women's collection presented in Paris, France, March 4, 2026. (AP Photo)

Knee-high boots remain a winter favorite, while over-the-knee styles bring a more dramatic touch. Suede, warm brown shades and classic black leather remain popular choices for winter.

For everyday wear, a beautifully crafted pair of knee-high boots is one of the most versatile investments. They work equally well with midi skirts, dresses and tailored outerwear.

No winter wardrobe would be complete without a midi skirt. Whether crafted from wool, leather, satin or textured fabric, it offers endless styling possibilities.

A tailored wool skirt paired with a fitted knit creates a polished daytime look, while a fluid satin skirt worn with boots and a statement coat can transition effortlessly into the evening.

For me, the most successful wardrobe pieces are those that adapt to different moments of our lives.

A model wears a creation from the Chloe Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Women's collection presented in Paris, France, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

The season's color palette offers just as much inspiration and excitement as its silhouettes. Rich shades of brown, burgundy, forest green and charcoal sit alongside more vibrant reds and purples this season. Rather than following every color trend, I recommend choosing shades that complement your existing wardrobe.

A burgundy handbag, a red knit or a beautifully tailored brown coat can refresh an entire look without requiring a complete seasonal transformation.

The winter wardrobe has room for a little glamour, too, particularly when it comes to evening dresses. Every wardrobe deserves at least one exceptional evening dress.

Column dresses take on an elegant appeal this winter, alongside velvet, delicate lace and fluid satin designs. Delicate embellishments and fine details give each piece a distinctive look.

As a designer, I believe an evening dress should never be considered a single-use purchase.

A timeless silhouette, beautiful craftsmanship and the right accessories allow a special piece to be worn and appreciated for years.

Models wear creations from the Max Mara Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Women's collection presented in Milan, Italy, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo)

Yet sometimes, the smallest details create the strongest impression.

Silk scarves, leather gloves, structured handbags and statement jewelry can completely transform familiar outfits.

I particularly love silk scarves for the way they can brighten up a simple winter outfit.

Accessories also allow for a little seasonal experimentation without a complete wardrobe overhaul.

Building timeless wardrobe

Every new season brings fresh ideas to fashion, and Autumn/Winter 2026–27 is no exception. The challenge is finding the pieces that feel right for our own style and making thoughtful choices.

Fashion should inspire us, but it should also serve our everyday lives.

I have always believed that true luxury lies in quality, craftsmanship and timeless design. A beautiful garment should not lose its value simply because another season begins.

The most stylish wardrobe is not necessarily the largest one. It is the one filled with carefully selected pieces that can be worn, loved and reinvented year after year.

This winter, invest in pieces that tell your story, rather than trends that disappear tomorrow.