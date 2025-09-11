We met with Belma Özdemir, president of the Fashion Designers Association, at The Core area, organized as part of the Istanbul Fashion Connection (IFCO) by the Istanbul Apparel Exporters' Association (IHKIB). Özdemir has been involved in the fashion world for over 30 years. She dreamed of becoming a fashion designer during her high school years and was one of the lucky few to pursue the profession she imagined. She graduated from Marmara University’s Fashion Design department and later began teaching industrial fashion design there as a part-time lecturer. While continuing her work as a designer, she has constantly built bridges with young designers. Today, with her extensive industry experience, she also leads as the head of an association.

Naturally, my first question when meeting her at The Core was about the recently concluded IFCO. Özdemir explained, “IFCO is no longer just a fair; it has become a strategic meeting point for Türkiye’s fashion industry. Compared to other major fairs worldwide, it stands out due to its geostrategic location, comprehensive product diversity and design strength. This presents a significant opportunity, offering both prestige and the chance to expand business networks."

"Here, brands, designers, buyers, producers and exporters come together under one roof. This gathering not only leads to commercial agreements but also sparks creative dialogues, cultural exchanges and global collaborations. IFCO transforms Istanbul from a regional center into a major stop on the international fashion calendar. This platform, which places Türkiye’s manufacturing power alongside its design vision, essentially redefines our country’s identity on the global fashion stage," she said.

More than an exhibition

When I asked about The Core Istanbul concept, which brings together designers and buyers familiar from fashion week periods and continues under this fair, Özdemir responded, “The Core Istanbul is more than just an exhibition space for us; it is a special stage that conveys the spirit of Turkish fashion to the world and allows Turkish design to create unique identities and narratives on a global scale."

She said, "This curatorial approach highlights our designers not only with their production power but also with their creative vision. It offers a more valuable meeting point for international buyers, press and select audiences, distinguishing itself from traditional fair presentations.

"This fashion-exhibition hybrid strengthens Turkish design beyond a commercial space, elevating it as a cultural prestige element. With The Core Istanbul, collections go beyond their commercial product identity; each is designed as a story, an emotion and an aesthetic experience."

Özdemir added, "From the texture of the fabric to the soul of the silhouette, every piece reflects both our cultural heritage and contemporary creativity. This year, with the exhibition format we chose, we aimed for visitors to form a deeper, more personal connection with the designs. The Core Istanbul is very valuable to us as it shows that Turkish fashion is not only about production but also speaks the language of art and culture.”

Mentoring the next generation

Recently elected as president of the Fashion Designers Association, Özdemir was asked about her new role. She shared, “The Fashion Designers Association was founded in 2011 to help Turkish fashion and designers reach their rightful place nationally and internationally. Since its inception, it has been a platform seeking solutions to industry problems, supporting designers in branding and product marketing and opening doors for collaborations both domestically and abroad."

She said, "For me, the presidency is not just a representative role but also a collective responsibility because every work we do concerns the future of the Turkish fashion ecosystem. Therefore, we move forward with an open structure, cooperating with everyone, from universities and fairs to producers and public institutions.”

Acknowledging that many aspired to become fashion designers but that difficulties and economic challenges caused many to fall by the wayside, Özdemir reflected on this reality: “Today, becoming a fashion designer is much more challenging compared to the past. The increase in educational institutions and design schools has expanded access for young people. However, what truly makes the difference is still individual vision, discipline and a sustainable business model."

She highlighted, "Talent is only the starting point, but becoming a global brand requires vision, sustainable work discipline and strategic planning. Creating your own brand might seem appealing, but it’s not an easy path."

"My advice to young people is to first gain experience in the industry, to learn and live the processes within different brands. Because brands built without a solid foundation cannot survive in the long term. Those who develop an original design language, think globally and gain work discipline early still have a very good chance," she said.

Finally, we spoke about Özdemir’s role as a jury member this year for the Koza Young Fashion Designers Competition, organized for the 33rd time by IHKIB, where she mentors alongside Gül Ağış. Özdemir explained, “Koza is one of the most valuable seeds planted for the future of Turkish fashion. Many iconic designers have entered the industry through this competition. The preparation process we walk through with young designers in this contest is not just about teaching technical details; we encourage them to dive into the roots of their creativity and add soul and story to their designs."

She said, "Because fashion today is not just about fabric and patterns; it is an identity, a vision, a form of expression. The enthusiasm, courage and imagination of the young inspire us anew. Each design marks the first line of their signature for the future. During the final interviews, we guide each finalist to find their unique voice and express themselves correctly, while giving tips on maintaining consistency within their collections. We ensure their dreams remain intact, supported by the right materials and expression. We listen to the designer’s dream, the feeling they want to convey, and how they support that feeling technically and materially, and solve how to minimize possible technical obstacles.”