Philipp Patrick Hannes Plein, commonly known as Philipp Plein, has established himself as a globally recognized figure in the world of fashion.

Plein’s luxury fashion brand has gained international recognition. On Oct. 26, the German guru visited Istanbul on his private jet, sharing insights into how his brand has become a standout in the fashion world, along with his brand strategies and perspective on fashion.

Plein met journalists at Soho House Istanbul. He mentioned that before meeting with the journalists, he had already visited Opmar Optik inside the Istinye Park Shopping Mall to introduce his eyewear collection, part of his brand’s accessory line.

Success story

In 1998, he established the Philipp Plein International Group, bringing the Philipp Plein brand into existence. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, this group owns brands like Philipp Plein, Plein Sport and Billionaire and has grown into a significant presence over the years of the business journey.

Plein confidently stated: “Success is not a matter of chance. Perhaps you can be lucky once or twice, but you cannot be lucky every day for 25 years. Behind every success story lies good organization, planning and execution. It’s not necessarily about working very hard but rather about focusing on details, crafting a compelling design, creating effective communication and a strong distribution network.”

Philipp Patrick Hannes Plein and Idil Demirel during his visit to Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 26, 2023. (Photo by Idil Demirel)

He also added, “We are aware of the great success of our brand in Istanbul. We have achieved a very successful sales target with Turkish customers and tourists who come to Türkiye for shopping. Customers here have undergone significant changes in the last 10 years.”

“Our products have already been available at the Beymen shops for some years, and we know how well we have harmonized. We just presented the introduction of our eyewear. Now, we have gathered to discuss and introduce our brand’s watch collection with the Saat&Saat brand.”