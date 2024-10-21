When we encounter someone face-to-face, we often find ourselves unconsciously drawn to their accessories and jewelry – watches, necklaces, earrings, brooches and more. While we may glance at other details, it’s undeniable that we tend to focus more on these adornments. They provide countless insights into a person’s background, socio-economic status, tastes and the world they inhabit, revealing what the individual values. Are they wearing unique, well-designed pieces? Are they hunting for rare gems, fond of family heirlooms or do they prefer bold statement items? Personally, I’m not fond of those who sport the latest trendy items that everyone else is wearing; it seems they are chasing popularity and desperately seeking to express themselves. In contrast, I’m captivated by those who wear family heirlooms or a single special piece. I appreciate items that are original, possess a story and have a soul. This philosophy extends to my views on jewelry, as what you value is often revealed in your choices. A person's preferences shine most clearly through these selections.

Earrings named "Spira" from the Panghia brand. (Courtesy of İdil Demirel)

Now, you might be wondering, “Idil, you’ve been talking for a while. What’s the topic?” This week, I want to share the story of a young jewelry brand I recently encountered: Panghia. The brand’s website opens with a compelling statement: “Valuable objects have not only held material worth throughout history but have also carried significant cultural, artistic and social importance. Today, we believe that the jewelry and valuable objects sector needs to produce an exciting new culture.”

Curiosity led me to discover more about this brand.

Discovering Panghia

Panghia's collection is showcased at Geylan Gallery, a venue dedicated to jewelry and valuable objects located in Nişantaşı. The Geylan surname is well-known among jewelry enthusiasts; you might even think of the brand. Indeed, Panghia is founded by the second generation of the Geylan family. On a beautiful Istanbul morning, I meet with Gizem Geylan, who shares the story of this brand firsthand. Gizem is an architect who graduated from Istanbul Technical University and continues to practice her profession. Through her marriage, she has joined a family deeply rooted in jewelry, and together with her husband, they established this brand, embodying design, architecture and jewelry.

A necklace named "Monolith" from the Panghia brand. (Courtesy of İdil Demirel)

Gizem began to share the story of Panghia in a calm voice. “Jewelry has unfortunately turned into something that is consumed very quickly. Each piece, however, is a personal and special portable artwork. Under our brand, we combine the tradition of family jewelry, my architectural knowledge, different materials and of course, design. Jewelry is a means of self-expression. We started this brand journey in February after a long period of contemplation about what we wanted to create. My husband Ali and his father traveled to India, where they sourced special colored stones for our collection. Our family has supported us immensely on this journey. The exciting part is that my father-in-law, Mr. Ferhan, has over 40 years of experience in the jewelry world, helping us connect with skilled artisans. He has enabled us to blend our new design vision with craftsmanship, quality stones and the right knowledge in jewelry design.”

It feels as though they are just beginning to introduce the brand to the world. The gallery space is adorned with significant artworks from renowned artists, as we navigate through uniquely designed jewelry pieces, almost like a curated exhibition. Gizem explains: “We think of our creations as sculptures. I see our designs as portable sculptures made from gold and titanium that we can wear. Some pieces are handcrafted directly by skilled artisans, while others are produced from 3D-printed molds. The name of our brand is inspired by Greek mythology, representing the unified form of continents before they separated. We create jewelry infused with the unifying power of art. We hope that customers will purchase a single, bold and special piece that they will consider a work of art.”