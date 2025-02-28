The global success of Turkish fashion designers is no longer a secret. From showcasing their collections as esteemed guests at major fashion weeks to having their creations displayed on leading retail platforms, Turkish designers continue to leave their mark on the international fashion scene. Their showrooms and boutiques have also become must-visit destinations for tourists in Türkiye. Multibrand stores such as Gizia Gate, Brandroom and Bebek 25 bring together a variety of Turkish designers under one roof, serving as vibrant hubs for fashion enthusiasts. Recognizing this growing appeal, many luxury hotels in Istanbul are also dedicating retail spaces to Turkish designers, allowing visitors to shop without leaving their accommodations.

The latest example of this trend is Raffles Istanbul. Despite its prime location within Zorlu Center, the luxury hotel has launched an exclusive initiative in response to guest demand, creating a space where they can engage with Turkish designers in a refined and convenient setting. This special project, which began in early February, will run until March 9.

Titled Masters of Design (MOD), the project transforms Raffles Istanbul’s B1 level into a prestigious shopping avenue featuring a curated selection of renowned local designers. The brand lineup, curated by Uğurhan Akdeniz Event Design & Production, includes Bago, Eli Peacock, Fonfique, H by Hakan Yıldırım, Juju, Lug Von Siga, Muse for All, Raisa Vanessa, Sorbe and others. In addition to offering the latest collections from these designers, the initiative also features exclusive styling consultancy sessions tailored for guests who embrace a luxury lifestyle and wish to incorporate Turkish designer pieces into their wardrobes.

The showrooms of the brands displayed at Raffles, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2025. (Courtesy of Idil Demirel)

Furthermore, MOD also hosts special meet-and-greet sessions with designers, offering intimate discussions on fashion and design. While brands present and sell their latest collections, project sponsors Cosmetic Club and Reis Jewelry provide unique experiences in their dedicated spaces, enhancing the luxury shopping experience. Raffles Istanbul’s acclaimed restaurant, Isokyo, complements this experience by offering a cozy retreat where visitors can unwind and enjoy refreshments during their shopping spree.

After recently exploring this luxurious boutique avenue myself, I was captivated by the striking collections of Turkish fashion brands Muse for All and Sorbe, as well as the exclusive designs of renowned designers like Gül Ağış, Hakan Yıldırım and Raisa & Vanessa Sasson. Visitors can purchase pieces for themselves or as gifts to take back home, with brands like Fonfique, Bago and Eli Peacock offering stylish handbags and accessories that are easy to transport. The demand for accessories, in particular, has surged, likely due to their practicality. Reis Jewelry, a young yet elegant brand, offers sophisticated jewelry selections, while the dedicated cosmetics section provides a personalized shopping experience. And for those in need of a break, Isokyo’s nearby dining space serves as the perfect respite.

Imagine visiting a city where you can find luxury gifts for yourself and your loved ones without stepping outside your hotel – this project offers precisely that experience.

Speaking about the initiative, Raffles Istanbul’s General Manager Burak Unan remarked: “2024 marked the 10th anniversary of Raffles Istanbul, and now, as we enter the next decade, our vision is to establish the hotel as the heart of Istanbul’s social scene. Masters of Design is an important step in this direction, offering a unique shopping experience that brings together some of Türkiye’s most esteemed designers. We are proud to showcase Turkish talent on a global stage and believe this initiative will evolve into an international platform, further elevating the work of Turkish designers.”