Türkiye's national football team set to kick off its first match against Georgia in the European Football Championship hosted by Germany, caught attention with its elegance prior to hitting the field.

Following a friendly match against Poland, the Crescent-Stars transitioned from Warsaw to Hanover, showcasing a creation specially prepared for the team by their apparel sponsor since 2017.

The players almost outshone models with the attire tailored exclusively for the team.

Okay, Yokuşlu (L) and Yusuf Yazıcı are getting off the plane and walking to Hanover, Germany, June 6, 2024. (skyspor_tr on Instagram)

A Turkish fashion writer expressed admiration for their new style stating, "I absolutely adore the new style of the national team. From the shade of navy to the white sneakers, they resemble foreign teams that we can't take our eyes off when watching matches abroad. We always want to see our Turkish athletes, who make us proud, looking this stylish."