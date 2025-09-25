This week, I wanted to explore the fashion world from a fresh angle – highlighting the trailblazers shaping Türkiye’s luxury fashion scene through bold collaborations with major global brands. One name that stands out is Erdal Ayaydın, CEO of Ayaydın Mağazacılık (Retail Group), a pivotal figure responsible for bringing prestigious luxury shoe labels to Türkiye. Ahead of the opening of his new store at Istanbul’s IstinyePark, I sat down with Ayaydın to uncover the story behind his unique journey.

Family legacy meets new vision

For Ayaydın, entering the business world felt like continuing a family tradition. Raised within one of Türkiye’s largest retail empires, he recalls, “I grew up within one of Türkiye’s biggest retail structures, but in 2005, I decided to carve out my own path.” His ambition wasn’t merely about opening stores; it was about “redefining the culture of luxury retail in Türkiye.”

The Ayaydın name is well-known in Türkiye’s fashion industry – especially in women’s apparel through brands like Ipekyol, led by his brothers. But Erdal’s focus diverged. He explained: “We each specialize in different facets of fashion. While my brothers shaped the style of the modern Turkish woman, I ventured into positioning Türkiye within the global luxury market by focusing on shoes and accessories.” Rather than a division of labor, he describes it as “different branches of the same journey,” emphasizing how the family’s combined expertise creates a powerful synergy.

Luxury as a lifestyle

Ayaydın’s fascination with luxury deepened during his travels to Italy, where he realized that luxury is “more than commerce; it’s a culture, an experience, and a vision.” He reflects on the Italian brands he encountered: “Every brand had its own philosophy and lifestyle. I wanted to bring that to Türkiye – not just shoes, but stories, emotions and identities.”

Representing luxury brands in Türkiye, he notes, goes far beyond selling products. “It requires cultural adaptation,” he says. “My goal is to align the brand’s DNA with Turkish consumers’ expectations without compromising its essence.” His approach involves deeply understanding the brand’s story and then communicating it “in a way that resonates with Turkish customers.” This, he believes, transforms luxury from a mere imported concept into a living, thriving culture in Türkiye.

Ayaydın’s first foray into luxury retail began with a personal need. “I traveled frequently and needed shoes that were both stylish and comfortable,” he recalls. “That was hard to find, but Hogan fit the bill perfectly.” What began as a customer’s discovery soon turned into a vision to introduce the brand to Türkiye.

Soon after, another opportunity emerged. A trusted colleague, now CEO of Sergio Rossi, approached him with a collaboration proposal. Ayaydın was cautious: “I told him I wanted to research the high-heeled shoe market first.” His research revealed an important insight – that comfort mattered as much as elegance, and Gianvito Rossi was the preferred brand. This led to a partnership that will see the opening of their second Gianvito Rossi store at Istinye Park in October 2025, a milestone that Ayaydın proudly highlights.

Expanding luxury footprint

Looking ahead, Ayaydın’s ambitions remain sky-high. “With Hogan, Gianvito Rossi and Doucal’s, we see tremendous potential to grow in Türkiye,” he says. He also reveals: “We’ve signed agreements with a new brand and are scouting the ideal location. More brands are in talks, so expansion is inevitable.”

Yet for Ayaydın, this growth is about more than business – it’s about legacy. “Our long-term vision is to become a lasting institution in Turkish luxury retail, nurturing the culture alongside global brands.” He sees Türkiye evolving into a regional luxury hub, with “new centers emerging and luxury retail booming.” And as one of the pioneers, he is determined to lead this exciting transformation.