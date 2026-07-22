Luxury boutique jewelry brands have steadily gained recognition in recent years, but few are built on a story quite like ITA Jewelry. Founded in 2019 by Puerto Rican Ines Capo and Turkish designer Afet Burcu Öztürk, the brand grew out of a friendship that began during their university years, when Capo studied journalism and Öztürk pursued fashion design. Today, that shared vision has evolved into a jewelry label that blends cultural heritage with contemporary design.

Looking back on the early days of ITA, Öztürk says the goal was never simply to launch another luxury brand but to create one that people could genuinely connect with.

"Our dream from the beginning was to create a brand that people would form an emotional bond with," she said. "We wanted ITA to be known as an international design brand with its own distinctive language, transforming cultural stories into contemporary jewelry."

For Öztürk, success goes beyond expanding into new markets. While the brand hopes to reach more countries and prestigious retailers, maintaining the soul of its designs remains its biggest priority.

"If one day people can look at a design and say, 'This is an ITA piece,' without even seeing the logo, I think we'll have achieved our goal," she said. "And if a piece from ITA is worn for years before being passed on to a new generation, that's the most beautiful definition of success for me."

Global award inspired by Iznik

That vision recently earned international recognition.

Afet Burcu Öztürk, co-founder of ITA Jewelry. (Photo courtesy of Idil Demirel)

Earlier this June, ITA received one of the jewelry industry's most prestigious honors at the Couture Design Awards during the Couture Show in Las Vegas. The brand's Yari Iznik Whirl ring won the Best in Below $10K category, bringing Turkish-inspired craftsmanship to one of the world's most prestigious jewelry stages.

The award-winning design draws inspiration from Iznik, the historic city renowned for its centuries-old ceramic tradition and rich artistic heritage.

"Our design draws inspiration from Iznik's tile-making tradition and artistic legacy while bringing Turkish craftsmanship and cultural heritage to an international audience," Öztürk said.

She explains that ITÄ aims to create a dialogue between different cultural heritages by blending traditions, craftsmanship and contemporary design into timeless pieces that can be passed down from one generation to the next.

Bridging two cultures

That philosophy reflects the founders' own backgrounds.

Growing up in Istanbul, Öztürk was surrounded by the craftsmanship of the Grand Bazaar and the cultural layers of Anatolia, while Capo was shaped by the vibrant colors, stories and energy of the Caribbean. Together, those influences naturally became part of the brand's identity.

"ITA's entire story is built on this," Öztürk said. "Sometimes you'll find an Iznik motif, sometimes a name inspired by Taíno culture and sometimes it's simply reflected in the colors we choose."

She emphasizes that culture is never treated as a decorative element. Instead, the brand seeks to reinterpret history through contemporary design rather than replicate it.

"Our goal isn't to copy the past but to transform it into part of contemporary design," she said. "Above all, we want to create modern family heirlooms that people can enjoy today and pass on to future generations."

Inspired by the Grand Bazaar

The Grand Bazaar has also been one of ITA's greatest sources of inspiration.

Öztürk describes the centuries-old marketplace as a place filled with an almost mystical energy, where tradition and innovation coexist under the same roof.

"When I think of the Grand Bazaar, the first thing that comes to mind is its mysterious, almost mystical energy," she said. "You feel as though anything is possible there."

Walking through its corridors, she explains, means encountering centuries-old craftsmanship one moment and artisans experimenting with new ideas and techniques the next. Just as influential has been the collaborative spirit that exists behind the workshops.

"If you want to create something, there's an invisible network that somehow connects you with the right artisan," she said. "People don't hesitate to share their knowledge, experience and connections, and that creates an incredibly inspiring environment."

For Öztürk, the true magic of the Grand Bazaar lies in its continuous dialogue between tradition and innovation.

"On one side there's the extraordinary craftsmanship of the Grand Bazaar and its centuries-old production culture; on the other, the colors, stories and energy of the Caribbean," she explained. "We design where those two worlds meet."

Defining luxury through meaning

Asked what ultimately distinguishes ITA from other luxury jewelry brands, Öztürk points first to craftsmanship.

Every piece, she explained, requires the work of seven or eight different artisans before reaching its owner, passing through the hands of specialists whose expertise has often been developed over decades.

"I'm incredibly proud of our craftsmanship," she added. "Every piece goes through many different experts before it reaches the customer, and I think that gives it a very special energy."

While many brands draw inspiration from history or cultural references, Öztürk believes ITA's stories come from lived experience rather than branding.

"What makes us different is that these stories aren't a marketing strategy – they're a natural part of our lives," she said. "The stories behind our designs are the result of lived experiences, friendship, cultural identity and genuine curiosity."

That authenticity, she added, is something customers frequently recognize. Many tell the brand they purchase a piece not only because of its beauty but because of the story it tells.

"For me, real luxury begins when an object isn't just valuable, but meaningful," she said.