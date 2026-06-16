The Grand Bazaar, one of the world's oldest and most iconic commercial centers, attracts nearly 400,000 visitors on an average day and as many as 4 million during major holidays and special periods, according to Grand Bazaar Board Chairman Ilhami Yazıcı.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) Yazıcı highlighted the enduring economic significance of the 550-year-old marketplace, describing it as the heart of Turkish commerce.

"The Grand Bazaar is where the economy circulates," Yazıcı said. "Every street is home to financiers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and traders. This is where business happens and where money changes hands."

Located in the historic center of Istanbul, the Grand Bazaar receives between 350,000 and 400,000 visitors on a typical day. Weekend visitor numbers rise to between 700,000 and 800,000, while religious holidays and Easter periods can bring daily visitor totals of between 2.5 million and 4 million.

Yazıcı noted that Kalpakçılar Street, one of the bazaar's main thoroughfares, has historically been occupied by jewelers, money changers, and traditional hat makers. Today, it remains one of the busiest commercial corridors within the sprawling marketplace.

The Grand Bazaar comprises approximately 2,550 shops within its historic structure. Together with surrounding inns and commercial buildings, the complex contains around 4,300 businesses.

Reflecting on the bazaar's transformation over the decades, Yazıcı said that specialized streets once dominated by carpet sellers, curtain merchants, slipper makers, bridal wear shops, and furniture retailers have gradually evolved into a more tourism-oriented marketplace. Today, jewelry stores, souvenir shops, handmade carpets, cafes, and textile outlets attract both domestic and international visitors.

An aerial view of the renovated rooftop of the Grand Bazaar, Istanbul, Türkiye, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 28, 2026. (AA Photo)

One of the bazaar's newest attractions is its renovated rooftop. Following a six-year restoration project covering 44,000 square meters (474,000 square feet), the rooftop has been opened to visitors under a controlled tour program.

"We welcome approximately 300 visitors daily in groups of 10," Yazıcı explained. "Each group is accompanied by guides and security personnel, allowing guests to safely enjoy panoramic views of the historic peninsula, including Nuruosmaniye and Beyazıt Mosques."

Beyond its role as a tourist destination, the Grand Bazaar remains a major source of employment. According to Yazıcı, the marketplace has approximately 7,500 property owners, and an estimated 40,000 people work directly within the bazaar's businesses.

"If we consider the families supported by these workers, the Grand Bazaar contributes to the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people," he said.

Security remains a priority due to the large number of jewelry stores and currency exchange offices operating within the complex. Yazıcı stated that advanced sensor systems are activated following rooftop tours to ensure the protection of the site and its businesses.

The bazaar features 23 gates, 21 of which are actively used. Shopkeepers gain access from 7:30 a.m., while visitors are admitted from 8:30 a.m.

Preserving centuries-old traditions remains an important part of the Grand Bazaar's identity. At the historic Prayer Square, merchants continue a custom dating back to the Ottoman period, when traders from diverse religious communities, including Muslims, Jews, Armenians, Greeks, and Syriacs, gathered for prayers seeking prosperity and success in business.

Looking ahead, the management plans to introduce a new cultural installation commemorating this tradition. Visitors will be able to learn about the site's historical significance through QR-code-enabled displays.

Among the most popular products attracting international tourists are handcrafted ceramics, decorative plates, colorful pottery, and artisan-made vases. Visitors browsing these traditional crafts frequently praise Turkish culture, cuisine, and history, while many describe the Grand Bazaar as one of the most beautiful marketplaces in the world.

More than 5 centuries after its establishment, the Grand Bazaar continues to serve as both a symbol of Istanbul's rich commercial heritage and a dynamic hub of economic activity, attracting millions of visitors from around the globe each year.