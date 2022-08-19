What's the image that comes to mind when the term "gossip" is uttered? A group of women talking secretly? Women's witchy acts, superfluous and malicious talk. There have been many definitions throughout history, making it an unacceptable behavior in almost every culture.

Although gossip is considered morally inappropriate, scientists argue that it has an important place in the functioning of the world. For instance, some intimate conversations may reveal long-hidden truths instead of spreading a bad rumor as the gossip dynamic may have multiple levels as a concept in terms of evolutionary and development characteristics.

Origins of the word 'gossip'

It is known that gossip created an atmosphere of harmony in the social environment and alleviated conflict in the past. During the Middle Ages, the word gossip (godsibb, meaning god-father, god-mother or kin in Old English) was used to describe women who supported women during childbirth. Its connotation was positive even though it was used in church sermons.

Over time, because of the way society perceived it, the term gossip gained the meaning of an acquaintance, a friend, and later "anyone familiar or making empty talk." Today, the term has become the name given to a specific person and the act of gossiping.

Women's talk

Gossip didn't have a negative connotation until the centuries before the witch hunts in Europe. Later, gossip became a term for accusations of witchcraft and sorcery, causing the word to become negatively cliched as "women's talk." Many women were forced to wear bridles after simply talking among themselves and some were even sentenced to death.

However, in the 17th and 18th centuries, the word "gossip" was also defined as how men chatted in English coffee houses. Men had intellectual conversations in these cafes, which were the meeting point for educated and wealthy men. This reinforced the perception that men were making serious speeches, while women were spreading rumors.

A man in retro room answers at the phone. (Getty Images)

Don't men gossip?

According to the research, men's relationship with gossip is different than women's. Throughout history, women have been seen as the main source of gossip.

A study revealed that 67% of Google searches for the word "gossip" had female, 7% male, and only 31% both male and female images. Although this reinforces the perception that men do not gossip, research has revealed that men and women gossip at the same rate.

When men talk about their experiences of gossip at work, they usually start by saying, “I'm not a gossip person, but...” and then they continue to talk about how they use gossip strategically and politically.

Alternative expressions such as "shop talk," "post-meeting chit chat" and "water cooler chats" are used to divert the meaning of gossip for men.

Instead of asking, “Any new gossip?” they prefer to ask, “How is everything going?” While the questions are different, the intent is the same.

Transferring useful information

Evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar argues that language evolved thanks to gossiping. It has historically been a way to convey socially useful information about who you can or cannot trust.

Also, gossip has undergone a slow but massive change over the past 25 years. It gained importance as a research topic in the communication and business world, while researchers strive to get rid of its negative connotation.

A stereotypical representation of two women gossiping. (Getty Images)

Especially the #MeToo movement, which originated in the U.S., changed the perception of gossip. This movement played a major role in creating a psychologically safe environment without fear and discrimination and allowing individuals to express themselves comfortably.

When gossip ceased to be a problem, the truth behind the problem came to light.

Can be a 'warning signal'

Gossip can also allow discussion of concerns about unethical or unprofessional behavior. For example, it is not easy for anyone to talk about sexual abuse, but it may be easier to share this information under the heading of gossip. It can act as an "early warning signal" when there are issues that should not be ignored.

Of course, just because gossip reveals important information doesn't mean it's "good" behavior. It can damage the dignity of people or institutions. Gossiping about someone and spreading false information can be a form of bullying as well.

Is it ethical to have it at the workplace?

Workplace gossip is in a completely different category. Saying negative things about coworkers or talking behind their backs leads to negative environments. But gossiping is a way of expressing both positive and negative emotions and can be an emotional response to social injustice.