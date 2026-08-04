A Maori term expressing the responsibility to protect nature for future generations has been named the world's most beautiful word in an international linguistic project that also placed the Turkish word "yakamoz" among its top selections.

The Maori word "kaitiakitanga," which refers to the duty of safeguarding the environment, land, water and all living beings on behalf of future generations, was chosen as the world's most beautiful word by an international panel assembled by Germany-based language learning platform Babbel.

According to The Telegraph, the ranking is not intended to be scientific or definitive. Instead, it offers a subjective selection based on a combination of sound, meaning, linguistic originality and cultural significance.

The winning word emerged from an evaluation of more than 223 words representing over 75 languages. The initial list was compiled using recommendations from online language communities, including discussions on Reddit and TikTok, alongside suggestions from language and cultural experts.

A panel of linguists, writers and cultural specialists then independently reviewed the submissions. During the first round, jurors selected their five favorite words from an anonymous list, with the 15 highest-scoring entries advancing to the final stage.

In the final round, the judges considered not only how each word sounded but also its meaning, linguistic distinctiveness and cultural depth. They also provided brief explanations for their choices.

'Yakamoz' makes shortlist

Among the 15 shortlisted words was the Turkish term "yakamoz," defined in the study as the silvery reflection of moonlight shimmering across the surface of water.

The jury highlighted the word's evocative sound and its ability to capture an entire natural scene in a single expression.

Ultimately, however, "kaitiakitanga" claimed the top spot for combining a distinctive sound with a concept that reflects environmental stewardship and intergenerational responsibility.

Words that made the shortlist

The final selection featured words from around the world, each recognized for expressing ideas that are difficult to translate directly into other languages:

Kaitiakitanga (Maori): Spiritual responsibility to protect nature and preserve it for future generations.

Yakamoz (Turkish): The silvery glow of moonlight reflected on water.

Mamihlapinatapai (Yaghan): A shared glance between two people who both want the other to begin something.

Hiraeth (Welsh): A deep longing for a lost home, place or time that may never have truly existed.

Zephyr (Greek): A gentle, refreshing breeze.

Aura (Greek): A person's distinctive atmosphere or presence.

Ikigai (Japanese): A sense of purpose that gives life meaning.

Kintsugi (Japanese): The art of repairing broken pottery with gold, celebrating rather than hiding its cracks.

Luftmensch (Yiddish): An idealist or dreamer more concerned with ideas than practical matters.

Naz (Urdu): The quiet confidence that comes from knowing one is unconditionally loved.

Saudade (Portuguese): A bittersweet longing for someone or something absent.

Poronkusema (Finnish): A traditional unit of distance measuring how far a reindeer can travel before needing to stop.

Ojala (Spanish): An expression of strong hope or heartfelt wish.

Ubuntu (Zulu): The philosophy that one's humanity is rooted in the humanity of others.

Iriy (Ukrainian): A mythical warm land believed to be the winter destination of birds and spirit