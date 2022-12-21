This Sunday, Dec. 25, is Christmas Day, a holiday celebrated in many countries across the world. Christmas time gives you a chance to celebrate with your family and loved ones. The traditional feast and the gift-giving customs that come along as part of festivities hold just as much significance, if not more than its religious connotations.

For expats far from home and family, this time of year can trigger homesickness, but there are several ways to celebrate some traditions in Türkiye. Life goes on as usual on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, but on Christmas Day on Sunday, the festivities begin.

While not celebrated widely in Türkiye, there are still a variety of ways to make the day meaningful, even from a religious aspect. Not only was Santa Claus himself born here, but some of the most impressive and oldest churches are spread across the country – with some of the most significant located in Istanbul.

What to do on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Day and occasionally on Christmas Eve, several five-star hotels host lavish Christmas dinners and buffets, which is why many foreigners, especially those with families, opt to dine out instead of prepping the traditional spread at home. To name just a few, in Istanbul the Hilton Hotel, Conrad Hotel and Movenpick host these events and also include interesting activities for children. In addition to the discounted offers for the younger crowd, when in Istanbul, dining at the Swiss Hotel’s chalet and feasting on Swiss specialties which make you feel as if you were in the Alps is certainly a special treat.

Several churches including the Church of Saint Anthony of Padua, which is the largest Roman church in Istanbul, the Church of Saint Mary Draperies, which dates back to 1584, the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, the Church of Saint Peter and Paul and many others will offer services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in a variety of languages.

You say Noel, we say Xmas!

Many foreigners may have noticed that despite Christmas not being a holiday traditionally celebrated in Türkiye, decking the proverbial halls and putting up street decorations and what some would call Christmas lights is a custom in many cities. The reason is that in Türkiye, "Noel" is what New Year's Eve is regularly referred to. Gift-giving on New Year's Eve has also become a tradition here. This means that you can enjoy the festive seasonal display of colorful lights and the holiday's symbolism at the start of the new year.

Significance of Xmas and Turks

As an expat, I can't tell you the number of times I have heard fellow foreigners become sensitive or highly emotional around this time of the year as their Turkish friends try to understand what the big deal is. Perhaps this is because Türkiye has at least two highly significant religious and national holidays during the year whereas many countries only celebrate Christmas, making it the most anticipated holiday of the year.

Friction can surface when Turks do not give the holiday the justice a foreigner may feel it deserves. This sometimes happens when Turks don't wish them a "Merry Christmas" first thing in the morning or refrain from having gifts ready to give to their loved ones on Christmas.

For situations such as these, what I would suggest to fellow expats is not to take offense or judge. Instead, take the situation with a pinch of salt and understand that Turkish holidays, even the aforementioned "Noel," are not as reliant on gift-giving as a measure of affection.

Meanwhile, it is enlightening to share what Christmas celebrations feel like in other parts of the world with others. In many countries such as Germany, the festivities begin the night before, usually known as Christmas Eve. Many observers may kick off the holiday with a lavish feast on Christmas Eve or a holiday party. Later, there is a midnight Mass tradition in which people visit churches to sing carols together.

For Germans, gifts are also distributed on Dec. 24, whereas in countries like England and the United States, the premise of this holiday for children is that Santa Claus visits overnight leaving gifts for the kids to cherish when they wake up in the morning. This tradition plays a huge role in why, for many foreigners, gift-giving begins at the crack of dawn. These gifts are placed under the Christmas tree, in stockings or in a pillowcase. In many households, several presents are given to close family members and friends. This means that a lot of emphasis is placed on the gift-giving culture where parents sit back and enjoy watching their children unwrap their presents.