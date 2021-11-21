Every now and then you get that urge, that certain craving, but you’re either stuck in your office, home office or very comfortable on the couch with no energy to whip up anything. And then there’s nothing around the house and yet nothing in the world that would make you go outside. Can’t blame you for that, especially now that the weather is getting colder.

So hold on tight, because I have some very quick desserts for you that take minimal time and effort and that you can enjoy whenever you like!

Churro in a mug

To be fair, nothing beats an actual churro. That crunch is just amazing, and if you have a craving for something cinnamony and chocolatey this will most definitely scratch your itch. I have been making this for quite a while, and let me tell you, it is very convenient when you work from home! Just grab a mug, toss all the ingredients together, and before anyone notices you’re gone from the computer you’re back online with a yummy dessert to get you through the rest of the shift.

Nothing beats real churros, but assembling a similar deal in mugs is a nice start. (Shutterstock Photo)

Ingredients

3 tablespoons milk

4 tablespoons flour

A bit of baking powder

A bit of cinnamon, both in and on top

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon chocolate chips

A bit more sugar

Instructions

Put all the ingredients except the chocolate chips into a mug and mix it with the help of a spoon or fork until there are no clumps left. Open up the middle a bit and toss the chocolate chips in there and close it off with a bit of the dough. Cook this in the microwave for one minute. The cake should have risen a bit and should be non-sticky on top. Depending on your microwave you might need to bake it a bit longer. But it is definitely better to have it a bit underbaked than dry. Sprinkle some sugar and a bit of cinnamon and have yourself a small churro mug.

Tip

Don’t be shy to experiment! While I like to have the chocolate in the middle, it is even better when you just fold the bits in entirely. The melted clusters of chocolate throughout the tiny cake definitely make it more interesting. Skipping out on the last bit of sugar and cinnamon is also an option of course.

Don't forget to pour some extra chocolate sauce on top of the homemade chocolate brownie mugs. (Shutterstock Photo)

A quick brownie

Sometimes the chocolate monster calls and wants a sacrifice. I know, a bit dramatic, but you know what I’m getting at if you ever had that kind of craving. This mug cake will most definitely help with that!

Ingredients

4 tablespoons flour

3-4 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons cacao powder

A bit of baking powder

A pinch of salt

3 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons oil

A bit of vanilla

Instructions

Mix all of the ingredients in a mug until there are no more clumps in it and then microwave the mix for about 1 minute and 30 seconds, or until it is done in the middle.

I know the instructions sound “very detailed,” but that is the beauty of these recipes. If you want to enhance this further, don’t be shy to introduce some chocolate chips to this. Or a chocolate sauce or chocolate anything for that matter. One little secret of mine is to put some chocolate chips on top and let the finished product rest just a few moments. The chocolate chips will melt just enough to make it both look and taste absolutely heavenly.

Vanilla might be the best, especially when it comes to birthday cakes. (Shutterstock Photo)

'Happy Birthday to me' cake

Birthday cake is one of the names this cake goes by, and if you enjoy a simple vanilla cake with sprinkles, this version is just what you’re looking for.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons sugar

A bit of baking powder

4 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon sprinkles

1.5 tablespoons oil

A bit of vanilla extract

A bit of salt

Instructions

As with the other ones, just mix it all up in the mug but leave the sprinkles aside for the moment. Once it is all smooth, introduce the sprinkles and give it one last good mix. Bake in the microwave until it is firm to the touch. So about a minute should be fine.

Tip

If you have some whipped cream or ice cream at home this will pair absolutely amazingly. Again, don’t be shy to experiment! Change out the sprinkles with some chocolate chips (see a pattern here?), or if you want to go the fruity route you can add just a bit of jam that you can mix in to marble the dough.

Chocolate pudding can quench your cravings in a pinch. (Shutterstock Photo)

Chocolate pudding for one

Now I’m a firm believer in making everything from scratch, and pudding is no exception. But sometimes I really am not in the mood to make much, so here's a clever solution.

Ingredients

3 tablespoon semisweet chocolate chips

½ tablespoon starch

½ tablespoon flour

A pinch of salt

10 tablespoons milk

Instructions

Pour all of the ingredients in a mug and give it a good stir. You’ll want to microwave this in 30-second intervals and mix it thoroughly each time. It will get thicker, especially after the second round, and do keep an eye on it as it might boil over. You don’t want to have a mess in your microwave. When you’re happy with the consistency ... enjoy! But keep in mind that the colder it gets the harder it will be. So stopping when it is thick-ish is usually enough.