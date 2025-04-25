TasteAtlas, a popular platform that provides information on local dishes, drinks and restaurants worldwide, has recently published its ranking of the top 100 salads globally. The list highlights the diversity and richness of international cuisine, with Türkiye proudly represented by four of its salads in the top 50.

Turkish salads shine

Türkiye’s rich culinary heritage continues to make an impact globally, and TasteAtlas has recognized several Turkish salads for their unique flavors and cultural significance. These salads not only reflect Türkiye's diverse gastronomy but have also gained international admiration for their taste and nutritional value.

Among the top 50 salads, four Turkish dishes made the list, with "piyaz" securing an impressive ninth place. This healthy, practical and delicious salad is a staple in Turkish cuisine, made with ingredients such as white beans, parsley, onions and sumac.

TasteAtlas describes "piyaz" as a general term for a dish made with these core ingredients, but it also specifically mentions the Antalya usulü piyaz, a regional variation from Antalya that has received geographical indication certification from the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office.

Recipe for Antalya piyaz

The Antalya Piyaz stands out for its rich and smooth dressing, made from tahini, lemon juice and vinegar. The dressing is poured over the beans and is typically garnished with chopped tomatoes, sliced onions, hard-boiled eggs, olive oil and parsley. This unique combination of flavors makes it a standout dish in both Turkish and international cuisine.

In addition to "piyaz," other Turkish salads also made it into the top 50. Kısır, a refreshing bulgur-based salad, secured the 14th spot. Zeytin piyazı, a salad made with olives, claimed 23rd place, while smoked eggplant salad ranked 42nd.