Four traditional Turkish soups have earned a place on TasteAtlas’ list of the world’s top 100 soups, with Gaziantep’s iconic beyran ranking among the highest and reinforcing Türkiye’s strong presence on the global gastronomy map.

TasteAtlas unveiled its 2025–2026 Awards ranking, placing beyran soup, a specialty of Türkiye’s gastronomic capital Gaziantep, second worldwide with a 4.5 out of 5 rating, ahead of globally known soups such as Tom Yum, Ramen and Borscht.

Known for its intense aroma and restorative qualities, beyran is widely regarded as a “healing” soup in local culture and is traditionally consumed hot and hearty, especially in the morning hours.

Mercimek çorbası (Lentil soup). (Shutterstock File Photo)

The top spot on the list went to Vori-Vori, a celebratory national dish from Paraguay, while Yokohama-style ramen from Japan ranked third, followed by Soto Betawi from Indonesia in fourth place. Tonkotsu Ramen, one of the most popular varieties of Japanese ramen, rounded out the top five.

Another Turkish staple, lentil soup (mercimek çorbası), ranked 10th, praised for its simplicity, nutritional value and widespread popularity across households in Türkiye and beyond.

In addition to beyran and lentil soup, two more Turkish soups made the global top 100 list: tomato soup ranked 55th, while offal (kelle paça), a traditional bone broth soup, placed 63rd.

The strong showing highlights the richness and diversity of Anatolian cuisine, once again placing Turkish flavors among the world’s most celebrated comfort foods.