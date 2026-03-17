Izmir’s cuisine, shaped by its Mediterranean climate, fertile lands, abundant seafood and multicultural history, highlights a range of olive oil-based dishes. Among them, artichoke dolma (stuffed artichoke) stands out as a seasonal favorite, closely associated with spring.

This elegant dish is prepared with a “farm-to-table” approach, arriving on tables just as artichokes reach peak ripeness in the spring harvest. In Türkiye's Izmir, artichokes are predominantly grown in the districts of Çeşme, Karaburun, Seferihisar and Urla.

Artichoke dolmas sit in a pot, ready to cook, Izmir, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

The preparation begins by removing the outer leaves of freshly harvested artichokes. The top portions are trimmed and the fuzzy heart is scooped out. To prevent discoloration, the artichokes are soaked in a mixture of water, salt, flour and lemon. The filling is made from rice, fresh dill, spring onions and olive oil, and is carefully stuffed into the artichokes from the heart outward before cooking.

Chef Handan Kaygusuzer, an expert in Izmir cuisine, notes that artichokes are a valued and healthy vegetable in the region. “They appear in a wide range of dishes, from soups to olive oil-based recipes and from boiled preparations to baked dishes,” she said. “Artichoke dolma is particularly beloved for its flavor and appeal.”

While the dish requires patience to prepare, its taste rewards the effort, and children enjoy picking and eating the tender leaves. The filling relies on basic ingredients – onions, spring onions, dill and rice – enhanced with a generous dose of olive oil. Even the trimmed leaves and stems are repurposed for salads, reflecting a zero-waste approach in the kitchen.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

For the dolma

4 artichokes

300 grams rice

300 milliliters olive oil

1 bunch dill Ingredients for artichoke dolma are displayed on a table, Izmir, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

1 bunch spring onions

1 onion

2 lemons

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Grape leaves for lining the pan

For lemon water

1 lemon Artichokes soak in lemon water to keep from turning brown, Izmir, Türkiye, Jan. 7, 2026. (AA Photo)

1 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon salt

For the sauce

1 cup water

1 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon flour

Preparation