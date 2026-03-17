Izmir’s cuisine, shaped by its Mediterranean climate, fertile lands, abundant seafood and multicultural history, highlights a range of olive oil-based dishes. Among them, artichoke dolma (stuffed artichoke) stands out as a seasonal favorite, closely associated with spring.
This elegant dish is prepared with a “farm-to-table” approach, arriving on tables just as artichokes reach peak ripeness in the spring harvest. In Türkiye's Izmir, artichokes are predominantly grown in the districts of Çeşme, Karaburun, Seferihisar and Urla.
The preparation begins by removing the outer leaves of freshly harvested artichokes. The top portions are trimmed and the fuzzy heart is scooped out. To prevent discoloration, the artichokes are soaked in a mixture of water, salt, flour and lemon. The filling is made from rice, fresh dill, spring onions and olive oil, and is carefully stuffed into the artichokes from the heart outward before cooking.
Chef Handan Kaygusuzer, an expert in Izmir cuisine, notes that artichokes are a valued and healthy vegetable in the region. “They appear in a wide range of dishes, from soups to olive oil-based recipes and from boiled preparations to baked dishes,” she said. “Artichoke dolma is particularly beloved for its flavor and appeal.”
While the dish requires patience to prepare, its taste rewards the effort, and children enjoy picking and eating the tender leaves. The filling relies on basic ingredients – onions, spring onions, dill and rice – enhanced with a generous dose of olive oil. Even the trimmed leaves and stems are repurposed for salads, reflecting a zero-waste approach in the kitchen.
For the dolma
For lemon water
For the sauce
Preparation