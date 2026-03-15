A traditional stuffed-leaf dish from Türkiye's Bayburt known as "lor dolması" is being showcased as one of the region’s geographically indicated foods in a project promoting Türkiye’s local cuisine.

Among the prominent dishes of the northeastern province, lor dolması received geographical indication status in 2017. The dish has long been prepared by locals and is commonly served as a main course, particularly on special occasions.

The dish is made using the leaves of the evelik plant, which is also known locally as “efelek,” “labada,” or “develek.”

Elif Kalkan, a traditional cuisine instructor at the Bayburt Municipality Family Life Center, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that lor dolması is prepared using evelik leaves gathered during the spring months.

Kalkan said the dish is especially popular for gatherings and celebrations.

“When preparing the filling, we sauté chopped onion in vegetable oil, add bulgur and cook it together with milk,” she said. “After it cooks, we mix in fresh lor cheese, clotted cream, butter and green onions. Then we wrap the filling in the evelik leaves.”

Kalkan added that the stuffed leaves are arranged on a greased tray and baked in the oven before being served with melted butter poured on top.

Ingredients (serves 4)

1 kilogram cleaned evelik leaves

0.5 liter boiling water

1 kilogram lor cheese

200 grams chopped onion

200 grams clotted cream

50 grams butter

10 grams salt

1 bunch green onions

Preparation